1550 on the Charles, a Serene Riverside Community, Now Leasing for Summer Move-ins

BOSTON , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1550 on the Charles, a new six-story, 210-unit apartment community along the Charles River in Boston, is now leasing for summer move-ins and is offering one month free rent. *

1550 on the Charles is now leasing for summer move-ins. (PRNewswire)

"1550 on the Charles is located in a serene neighborhood along the Charles River," Shannon Myrick, Regional Property Manager, said. "The community is perfect for renters looking for an active community with access to immaculate views of Boston and the river — a city vibe without all of the bustle."

1550 on the Charles offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with smart locks and thermostats, stainless steel appliances and two-tone cabinets that give the apartment homes a modern, contextual feel to complement the riverside location. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard, pet wash, garage parking, EV charging stations, a co-working lounge and a rooftop deck with incredible views of the city that is perfect for hosting resident events.

The community is located around the corner from the Boston Landing commuter rail station as well as local restaurant options like Notch Taproom & Brewery, Stockyard Restaurant, Article 24 and more. 1550 on the Charles has direct access to the bike and running path along the river and is close to Charles River Canoe and Kayak and Charles River Park which provide plenty of outdoor recreational activities. Roadrunner, a popular new music venue, is also nearby.

1550 on the Charles is close to Harvard, MIT, Tufts, Boston University, Boston College and Longwood Medical Area. It is a 10-minute commute to South Station and the Financial District.

For more information, or to reserve your apartment home, please visit www.1550onthecharles.com or call (617) 586-8800.

*Terms and conditions apply. Pricing is subject to change and availability.

