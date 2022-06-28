AmberSemi™ Announces AC Direct Sensing™ in Silicon Chip Architecture

AC Direct Sensing Represents AmberSemi's Third Pillar of Core, Demonstratable Technologies, and the First Focused on Digital Awareness of Electricity

DUBLIN, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture, today formally introduces its AC Direct Sensing™ engine, the third pillar of its core technologies. AmberSemi's AC Direct Sensing is a predictive analysis and sensing software engine in semiconductor architecture for delivery of real-time and continuous sensing and analysis of AC Mains electricity – representing another breakthrough in the digital control of electricity with the potential to transform existing, outdated electrical infrastructure as we know it.

AmberSemi's CEO & Founder, Thar Casey, holding an AmberSemi AC Direct DC Enabler Chip (PRNewswire)

Predictive analysis in semiconductor architecture for delivery of real-time, continuous sensing of AC Mains electricity

AmberSemi's AC Direct Sensing essentially digitizes electricity, sampling over 4,000 times per second, 64 times per electricity sine wave cycle. It can deliver full sensing, at all times, of normal and abnormal states of the AC Mains, powering continuous electricity awareness and enabling instantaneous decision making. It detects transient events, such as inductive kickback, over-current, over-voltage, ground fault, and arc-fault, the typical anomalies behind life-threatening electrical events such as electrocution risk and electrical fires. With its predictive nature, AC Direct Sensing can detect false events and virtually eliminate occurrences like false trips, which can disrupt the flow of electricity during important circumstances. This comprehensive analysis offers detailed monitoring and reporting of dangerous electrical fault signatures in microseconds – while ignoring harmless anomalies. Monitoring and fault recognition data may be fed into a microcontroller as a sub-system of a product or combined with MOSFETs and Amber's proprietary gate drivers to create a wide range of electrical fault protection devices.

"Our AC Direct Sensing engine is the third core pillar of our technology breakthrough and a major strategic development, both when integrated with our other two technologies and as a standalone solution," said Thar Casey, Founder and CEO of Amber Semiconductor, Inc. "We initially viewed our breakthrough of digital control of electricity in semiconductor architecture as largely about 'management' of electricity, until we discovered that the core software for sensing and analysis could be broken out separately and productized into a silicon chip. The AC Direct Sensing engine in semiconductor architecture brings a range of advantages to GFCIs, surge protectors, outlets, circuit breakers (traditional electromechanical products) and AmberSemi-powered fully solid-state products."

AmberSemi's AC Direct Sensing engine can be integrated as a standalone solution in a silicon chip. It leverages AmberSemi's AC Direct DC Enabler™ for DC extraction directly from AC Mains, and together delivers smaller form factor advantages for sensing and DC power, which gives designers and engineers maximum flexibility to meet a wide range of product applications and is ideally suited for space-constrained environments.

Additionally, it is programmable and includes native intelligence to reduced false trips, along with other advantages. It is also integrated into AmberSemi's AC Direct AC Switch Controller™, for robust self and downstream transient protections and switching thousands of times faster than conventional switches. This totally programmable architecture allows for programmable trip thresholds, warning levels, data logging, remote resets, and much more. AmberSemi's AC Direct Sensing technology will be physically demonstratable in three forms beginning now into this summer:

Within AmberSemi's lighting control platform – an Indestructible AC Switch Controller derivative, currently in evaluation by key customers





Within AmberSemi's Indestructible AC Switch controller evaluation platform, slated for availability to select customers





As a standalone evaluation platform for showcasing one specific transient Ground Fault sensing, also slated for select customers

The AmberSemi AC Direct Sensing engine is showcased operating within the Indestructible AC Switch Controller in this Video demonstration - click to view) of an oscilloscope test. This demo video show the Amber Indestructible AC switch™ with Infineon silicon MOSFETs successfully suppressing 450 inductive load surges over 15 minutes to just 260V each.

AmberSemi also has a fully demonstratable evaluation platform for its AC Direct DC Enabler™ delivering DC extraction directly from AC Mains from a silicon chip, without requiring the use of transformers, rectifiers, or filtering. While this technology does not directly leverage the AC Direct Sensing technology, this technology along with the AC Direct Sensing™ and AC Direct AC Switch Controller™ is a core pillar of AmberSemi's breakthrough and is currently in evaluation by key customers, including several category leaders.

About Amber Semiconductor, Inc.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances worldwide, and it has received 24 patent grants around the company's core technologies, vertical applications and data analytics. These technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

Media Contact

Ruben Marinbach

GreenRoom Agency

Account Director

ruben.m@grnrm.com

305-347-1787 ext. 305

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmberSemi