TGOD Celebrates Strong Performance of Organic Maple Kush with Canada Day Celebration

Organic Maple Kush now available in ON, AB, SK, MB, QC, NS, and NL.

Expanding Organic Maple Kush product line with launch of Pre-Roll SKU August 2022

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, celebrates entry into the 2nd half of the year with rapid distribution growth of dried flower SKU, Organic Maple Kush.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Organic Maple Kush© is a 3.5g dried flower SKU from The Green Organic Dutchman, and after initial release earlier this year, sales of the SKU have expanded into many provinces. Organic Maple Kush flower is grown under a certified organic process, in living soil, and gets its name from the organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in. It's known for having dense buds with dark purple leaves that bring with it a tropical, fruity, kush-like finish, a result of Myrcene and Farnesene terpenes that dominate this strains aroma and flavour.

Since launch, Maple Kush has been a popular Indica for both retail stores and consumers with many retail customers asking for it by name. As a strain, Organic Maple Kush boasts consistent THC of 25%-29% and very high Terpene levels between 3.5%-4.5%. Due to popular demand and strong retail feedback, TGOD will now offer Organic Maple Kush in the pre-roll category as a 3 X 0.5g SKU starting this Summer.

To celebrate the growth of Organic Maple Kush as a top dried flower strain, many retailers will be featuring the SKU as "The Quintessential Canadian Dried Flower Product" as part of Canada Day celebrations with various promotions and activations. Participating retail chains include True North Cannabis, The Cannabist Shop, Cannabis Xpress, Bud Bar, 420Premium, and One Plant locations.

"There are few things as Canadian as maple syrup, and enjoying this unique product is a great way to celebrate Canada Day. Our proprietary living soil contains natural ingredients sourced from different regions across Canada, including organic maple syrup from the maple forests of Quebec" said Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "Organic maple syrup is food for the beneficial micro-organisms that thrive in our living soil. Rather than synthetic alternatives, a natural approach helps make a stronger, better plant for our customers." Bovingdon added.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable, global cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future net revenue and gross margin, statements about future Adjusted EBITDA, statements about future production quantity and timing, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company and statements regarding the future performance of the Company, statements about future development, growth and delivery of products, and statements about the level of demand for TGOD's products. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.