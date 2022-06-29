CULTURE'S BIGGEST NIGHT, "BET AWARDS" 2022 DELIVERS UNPRECEDENTED +34% LINEAR VIEWERSHIP SURGE CLAIMING THE #1 SPOT AS BEST PERFORMING CABLE AWARD SHOW THIS YEAR AMONG P18-49

WITH OVER 3 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS ACROSS TEN PARAMOUNT GLOBAL NETS WATCHING SUNDAY, JUNE 26 PREMIERE

DOUBLE DIGIT SHOW RATING INCREASE: UP +23% ON BET ALONE

THE #BETAWARDS IS THE #1 MOST SOCIAL SHOW ON ALL OF TV, DOMINATING ALL SOCIAL PLATFORMS WITH +103 MILLION SOCIAL VIEWS

"BET AWARDS" 2022 ENCORE AIRS THURSDAY, JUNE 30 9P EST

#BETAWARDS

#CULTURESBIGGESTNIGHT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture's biggest night, the "BET Awards" 2022, remains the undisputed #1 cable awards show among P 18-49 for the 2022 broadcast season. Celebrating Black excellence, creativity, ingenuity, and innovation, the LIVE award show is now the best performing cable award show with viewership this year* "BET Awards" 2022 premiered Sunday, June 26, and drew 3.2 MM Total Viewers P2+ (EDAC), as it was simulcast LIVE across 10 Paramount Global networks, including BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, up +34% vs last year. 2.1 MM Total Viewers P2+ tuned in on BET alone.* BET now holds the Top 2 Cable award shows of 2022 for Black viewers: "BET Awards" 2022 (#1) and "NAACP Image Awards" (#2).* The special, jammed-packed with must-see moments, secured the #1 Most Social Show on ALL of TV. The "BET Awards" 2022 was the #1 most-watched TV show on social and the best-performing telecast on BET Digital ever across Instagram Reels, YouTube, and Facebook with +103 MM social views.** #BETAwards trended on Twitter in the #1 spot consecutively for five hours worldwide. Fans can catch an encore presentation on Thursday, June 30 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

Taraji P. Henson hosts culture’s biggest night, the (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this year's ratings! Every year, we strive to have the BET Awards celebrate and reflect that which is best and most important to our community and culture in our hope to inspire them to dream big and take action. I salute my colleagues for delivering an event that has so profoundly resonated, "said Scott Mills, CEO of BET.

"We always knew we had a very special show, but now the ratings confirmed we are truly culture's biggest night! We are grateful to our audience for tuning in live and on social media, all who stepped on stage, from the artists who delivered show-stopping performances and their teams, to our winners, nominees and presenters. We could not be more proud," said Connie Orlando BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, "BET Awards" 2022 honored Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports across more than 20 categories. The iconic show aired live Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET/ PT on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, and Tems took top honors. An array of artists delivered unforgettable and sensational surprise performances, including Lizzo who opened the show with a stunning high-energy performance of "About Damn Time" from her forthcoming album Special. Many artists also spoke out about the repeal of Roe v Wade and Gun Control. The night also included a star-studded tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The celeb-filled show featured performances, appearances by Babyface, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Bleu, Brandy, Bryson Tiller, Busta Rhymes, Carl Anthony Payne II, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Dashaun Wesley, Debbie Allen, Doechii, Dominique Jackson, Ebony Obsidian, Ella Mai, Eva Marcille, Faith Evans, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, GoGo Morrow Idris Elba, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Jodeci, Kandi Burruss, Keke Palmer, Kanye West, Kevin Prodigy, Franklin, KJ Smith, Latto, Lil' Kim, Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Luke James, LUKE LAWAL JR, MC Lyte, Mariah Carey, Marsai Martin, Mary J. Blige, Maverick City Music, MC Lyte, Mignon, Muni Long, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, OGI, Paula Patton, Ray J, Roddy Ricch, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Shannon Balenciaga, Shaun Ross, Shyne, Tamar Braxton, Terrence J, The Lox, Tisha Campbell, Will Packer, Young Dirty Bastard, and many more!

The "BET Awards" 2022 celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by an inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers, and cultural icons. The "BET Awards," which has become synonymous with powerful Black artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

Internationally, the show was simulcast on BET Africa, BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluto in the UK and Brazil.

"BET Awards" 2022 Images (Photo Credit: Getty Images for BET): Click HERE

"BET Awards" 2022 Clips (Courtesy of BET): Click HERE

"BET Awards" 2022 including the complete list of winners and show show highlights, Click For a full recap ofincluding the complete list of winners and show show highlights, Click HERE

Connie Orlando, BET's Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News oversaw the annual show as an Executive Producer, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as Executive Producers.

Relive the "BET AWARDS" 2022 digital red carpet via the live stream powered by Bulldog DM, available on BET's official YouTube page.

For more information on the "BET Awards" 2022, please visit BET.com/bet-awards.

*Source: Nielsen (Live+SD) | Viewership % increases based on EDAC Coverage Rating (cumulative sum of avg imps of simulcast nets over BET coverage universe | Tentpole ranker based on Imps ranking on home network only (cable only)

**Social Source: YouTube Analytics, Instagram, Conviva, ListenFirst, Tubular, Adobe Analytics; 5/1/22 - 6/26/22, as of 9am; Talkwalker Social Content Ratings, GetDayTrends; 6/26/22

ABOUT BET:

BET, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, a growing BET festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT "BET AWARDS"

"BET Awards" is one of the most-watched award shows on cable television according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is the #1 telecast for BET every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE's film development projects which could include Viacom's film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children's series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin', Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder and CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming. He is also a co-executive producer for the iconic GRAMMY® Awards. Most recently, he was executive producer of The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced The 2021 Academy Awards®. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

Lizzo performs at culture’s biggest night, the (PRNewswire)

"BET Awards" 2022 #BETAwards (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BET