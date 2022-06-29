Hearts of Heroes, Celebrating First Responders, Launches Fourth Season July 2 on ABC Stations Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), an independent producer and distributor of original programming, today announced the launch of the fourth season of Hearts of Heroes, the award-winning program showcasing the heroic work of brave first responders in the aftermath of manmade and natural disasters. The program airs on ABC stations as part of "Weekend Adventure," an educational/informational programming block airing Saturday mornings in most local markets.

The new season debuts July 2 – heading into what NOAA predicts will be another active hurricane season – nationwide across ABC owned and affiliated television stations, where the show consistently has drawn more than 800,000 total weekly viewers in its weekend timeslot. Hearts of Heroes is co-produced by HMPG along with series sponsor BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest property restoration and disaster recovery services company.

Hearts of Heroes is hosted by Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for "Good Morning America" and ABC News; BELFOR CEO Sheldon Yellen serves as the show's expert on safety, disaster recovery and other topics. In its initial three seasons the show has featured 139 first-responder organizations and earned 17 Telly Awards, a Parent's Choice Award and a Daytime Emmy® nomination. Hearts of Heroes captures the incredible and inspiring stories of individuals – survivors as well as first-responders and rescuers including police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals and military members – who have crossed paths with perilous natural and man-made conditions.

"Thanks to the loyal support of BELFOR and powerful stories delivered weekly by the production team and the show's heroic guests, Hearts of Heroes gives audiences an engaging and productive lens into disaster and weather preparedness," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information (E/I).

"It's an honor and privilege to be able to help shine the spotlight on heroic first responders who give their all 24/7/365 for the safety of our communities," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration. "We are proud to share incredible stories with our viewers in hopes of inspiring them too, to become heroes!"

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1 syndicated political program; the Emmy Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time!" on independent stations. HMPG also distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including "Law&Crime Daily," "Prime Crime," "Consumer Reports TV," and the company's dedicated FAST channels "Xplore" and "The Jack Hanna Channel," available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms.

About BELFOR Holdings, Inc.

BELFOR Holdings, Inc. is a $2 billion entity that operates a number of companies around the world, many of which complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For nearly 75 years, BELFOR has provided residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters, including the global COVID-19 pandemic. From water and flood restoration services, fire and smoke recovery, structural damage repair, disinfection services and biohazard cleaning, to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR has a rapid and proven response. BELFOR companies operate in 57 countries with 500+ offices employing over 12,500 full-time experienced restoration specialists who are dedicated to "Restoring More Than Property." For more information, please visit www.belfor.com.

