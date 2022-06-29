OGeez! Launches Limited Summer Edition Piña Colada Gummy

The company is also teaming up with a slew of partners, including Maya Day Club, as it kicks off the 'Summer of OGeez!' and increases offerings in Arizona's adult-use market

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piña coladas are no longer just for beach cabanas and poolside hang outs. Now, you can pack them in your pocket and bring them anywhere.

A memorable blast of paradisaical pineapple and creamy coconut to help beat the heat this summer. Just in time for pool parties, backyard barbecues and long summer nights, this seasonal flavor is only here for a limited time. Pack a cooler, bring a towel and dive in while this summer-staple lasts!Sunscreen and shades not included, but highly recommended! (PRNewswire)

That's because OGeez! Brands, a leading Arizona-based cannabis infusion company, just released a limited-edition piña colada gummy, its first-ever seasonal flavor. The gummy, which comes in both indica and sativa, hit Arizona dispensaries on June 21, the first day of summer.

"Who doesn't love a piña colada?" said OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan. "They just conjure up summertime fun and relaxation."

The summertime gummy — which comes in both 10 and 30 milligrams units — will only be available this summer and while supplies last. And it's not the only new thing OGeez! is rolling out for the season. The company is ramping up offerings across the board, from new products to live events, in an effort to provide more options to recreational cannabis users.

Notably, OGeez! is partnering with several non-cannabis players this summer, including Maya Day Club in Scottsdale, where it's sponsoring a series of pool parties. The first of these OGeez! summer "takeovers" was held on June 25. Two more are planned for July 30 and August 20 — and, like the first, they'll also feature some of the area's best DJs, a new OGeez! summer-inspired cocktail (served with a non-medicated gummy as a garnish) and lots of OGeez! giveaways and swag.

"We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with OGeez!," said Jason Adler, Chief Development Officer of Riot Hospitality Group, the national company that manages Maya. "They have a huge presence in their industry. This summer series will be great for Scottsdale to see what two large brands can accomplish when partnering up on a promotion."

Maya guests will also receive a token for a complimentary bag of OGeez! gummies at an Arizona dispensary. Those at the June 25 party, for example, went home with a token for SOL Flower's East Valley locations — Tempe-McClintock, Tempe-University and Scottsdale Airpark — which can be redeemed until July 29.

OGeez! is also partnering with Strap Photo Club, a Phoenix start-up, that provides disposable cameras which take high-quality photos that are digitally delivered to members.

In addition, OGeez! is joining forces with Roosevelt Row, located in the Phoenix arts district, to sponsor a series of movie nights in the historic Downtown neighborhood. As with all OGeez! events, guests can expect OGeez! giveaways and swag.

"This is shaping up to be the summer of OGeez! in Arizona," Noonan said. "The adult-use market is continuing to expand, and we are committed to being there for dispensaries and consumers as cannabis becomes more and more mainstreamed."

The Arizona adult-use market has, in fact, been growing since it launched in 2021. In March 2022, adult-use cannabis sales shattered a state record, surpassing $72 million. And more growth is expected.

OGeez! is already capturing a big piece of that growth. The company's "Summer of OGeez!" comes on the heels of another round of new OGeez! products and partnerships.

In May 2022, the company launched the first "mini" gummy in Arizona. The bite-sized gummies come in a 3-milligram, tropical-flavor. They debuted in OGeez's new vibrantly colored bags with 25 units per package.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, the company unveiled Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO, a cutting-edge gummy named in honor of the company's late founder Peggy Noonan. That product is now the company's No. 1 seller. It combines the potency of RSO with the unmatched flavor of OGeez! gummies and eliminates the inaccurate practice of dosing cannabis oil. It is available in a 100-milligram package of 10 gummies, making it ideal for both medical and adult users.

In April, OGeez! also struck up a partnership with the growing media company PHNX Sports, which covers the Arizona sports scene. The two now hold regular events together.

Looking forward, OGeez! is already planning more products, events, and partnerships, including several exciting collaborations with dispensaries.

"We are not stopping," Noonan said. "We are on a mission to bring the OGeez! experience and flavor to more consumers and to stepping beyond traditional cannabis-industry activities. We want people to carry the flavor in their pockets and have it wherever they go."

About OGeez! Brands

As a leading cannabis-infusion company, OGeez! Brands manufactures some of the most in-demand gummies in Arizona. The company — which supplies gummies to over 100 dispensaries statewide — is dedicated to creating innovative and memorable cannabis-infused products that flavor life's journey. For more information on OGeez! Brands visit www.ogeezbrands.co m and follow OGeez! on Instagram and Twitter @ogeezbrands.

Contact: Kyle Jennings kyle@ogeezbrands.com or (518) 265-9217

A vacation for your taste buds! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OGeez! Brands