Abacus.AI Named to 2022 CB Insights AI 100 & the Forbes AI 50

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus.AI, the first end-to-end Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) platform, announced that it has been named to the 2022 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Promising AI Startups , an annual list of the 100 most promising AI companies in the world.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the CB Insights team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Vendors were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic Scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. They also reviewed thousands of analyst briefings submitted by applicants.

Abacus.AI has been specifically recognized within the ML platforms category, featuring companies that are developing tools to support AI development.

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Abacus.AI as they had been recognized the week prior in the Forbes AI 50 , a list of the top 50 private companies in North America that are utilizing AI to transform the future.

Forbes' fourth annual 50 AI list, produced in partnership with Sequoia Capital, features the most compelling companies based on their utilization of AI technologies. Forbes assessed hundreds of submitted entries from the U.S. and Canada. From these submitted entries, their venture capital (VC) partners applied an algorithm that identified more than 120 companies with the highest quantitative scores. The top 50 companies were then hand-picked by a panel of expert AI judges.

"Over the course of the decade, there has been a significant paradigm shift in AI. Our interactions with AI have exponentially increased and companies have begun to see its efficiency in common enterprise use-cases. The challenge, of course, is looking for ways to seamlessly integrate AI within their products in a swift and cost-effective manner," said Bindu Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of Abacus.AI. "We still have a long way to go but I'm exceptionally proud of the progress of the Abacus.AI team in building a unified end to end platform that enables organizations to fully realize their AI, machine learning, and deep learning needs. It is a true honor and privilege to earn recognition from Forbes and CB Insights and stand alongside some of my industry peers."

About Abacus.AI

Abacus.AI is the world's first autonomous cloud AI platform that handles all aspects of machine and deep learning at an enterprise scale. They provide customizable, end-to-end autonomous AI services that can be used to set up data pipelines, specify custom machine learning transformations, and train, deploy, and monitor models.

Abacus.AI specializes in several use-case specific workflows including churn prediction, personalization, forecasting, NLP, and anomaly detection. The company features a world-class research team that has invented several neural architecture search methods that can create custom neural networks from datasets based on a specific use-case. Abacus.AI has been adopted by world-class organizations, several of which are Fortune 500 companies.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients can manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process with CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

