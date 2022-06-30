aha! announces nonstop flights to Boise from Reno-Tahoe

Travelers can celebrate with $39* introductory fares

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines (PRNewsfoto/aha!) (PRNewswire)

RENO, NEV., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Boise, Idaho on August 31, 2022 – bridging Idaho's City of Trees and the Biggest Little City with one convenient, nonstop route.

"This has been the number one route that air passengers have requested since we launched aha! last October," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "We are thrilled to add Boise to our growing list of markets served with convenient, nonstop flights to all the excitement and fun that the Reno Tahoe region has to offer."

aha! will fly to the Boise Airport (BOI) three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. The addition of Boise comes after the recently announced Idaho Falls route, which begins August 11, and will bring the number of cities served by nonstop flights from aha!'s home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport to 11.

"We are so pleased to welcome aha! to Boise," said Rebecca Hupp, Director of the Boise Airport. "Nonstop service to Reno is a route our community really wanted and we're thrilled that aha! is entering the market to answer that call."

Nonstop Flights = Two Travel Days Saved

Travelers can replace a six-hour drive or painful layover with a quick 80-minute nonstop flight, leaving more time for adventures and relaxation. Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 5:25 p.m. PT arriving at Boise Airport at 7:45 p.m. MT. Return flights will depart Boise at 8:30 p.m. MT and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 8:50 p.m. PT.

"Connecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley to the Reno Tahoe area will have such a positive impact for our region" said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "Whether it means an easier trip to support our team at a Mountain West game, a quick flight for business travelers, or easy access to friends and family in the Reno area—I'm confident the nonstop service to Reno matches the needs of our community."

Special Introductory Celebration Fares as Low as $39 *

aha! is celebrating the launch of Boise with introductory fares of $39 each way*. These special one-way fares must be booked by August 15 and travel completed by October 31. Seats are limited and other restrictions apply.

Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! is partnering with area resorts, casinos and attractions to offer value-priced, "bundled" vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights. The company's services also include specialty charter flights among its growing route network. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

Special Introductory Celebration Fares

$39* airfare price is each way between Boise, ID and Reno, NV. Book by August 15, 2022, 11:59 PM Pacific Time for travel August 31 – October 31, 2022. Airfare price includes all taxes and airport fees. Not valid for travel September 2-5. Offer based on availability and advance purchase. No promo code required to book. Normal charges apply for options such as checked bags, pre-boarding or seat assignments. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries and not combinable with any other offers. Management reserves all rights including cancellation or modification of this promotion without prior notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE aha!