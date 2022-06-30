THE BANK OF LONDON APPOINTS TAM HOLMES AS CO-PRESIDENT & GROUP CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Tam Holmes as its Co-President & Group Chief Product Officer and Member of the Group's Executive Management Committee. As Group Chief Product Officer, Tam is responsible for oversight of the Group's overall customer and product vision, strategy, and innovation.

Prior to The Bank of London, Tam spent five years at 10X Banking ("10X") where he served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Development Officer, playing a key role in driving the business forward, including as a Board Member, and where he was principally responsible for managing all customer relationships, product strategy, product management and business development. Instrumental in building investor and customer confidence, he positioned 10X as the transformational partner of choice for Global Tier 1 banks.

Previously Tam was the Head of Digital Security and Fraud at Lloyds Banking Group, where he also served as Head of Programme Delivery for Digital Banking. Tam was responsible for the re-platforming of Lloyd's digital banking stack, as well as the design of innovative digital fraud and security controls, including the UK's first deployment of behavioural biometrics, and device ID systems.

Anthony Watson, Group Chief Executive & Founder of The Bank of London, said: "Tam's wealth of knowledge and experience across banking, large-scale transformation, and programme delivery, makes him a great fit at The Bank of London. He brings a particularly unique perspective from his time at 10X, where he led both the sales and product development of their cloud bank platform to JP Morgan Chase in the UK and Europe, Westpac in Australia and other global banks. With his flair for driving innovation coupled with a strong reputation for leading with humility and empathy, Tam will provide a world-class product experience for our clients globally."

Tam Holmes, Co-President & Group Chief Product Officer of The Bank of London, said: "I'm delighted to join The Bank of London at such a pivotal time. The market has been left under-served by incumbents for far too long and I'm excited to start driving forward our customer and product vision, strategy, and innovation, to build strong products and experiences that our will customers love - in the UK, the EU and beyond."

About The Bank of London

The Bank of London launched 30th November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second clearing bank in 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain 'unicorn' status upon debut.

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank. We leverage our patented technology innovations and differentiated bank capabilities to lift economies and communities by powering the borderless economic infrastructure of the future.

The bank has been established to assist banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across-borders.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York and Belfast, The Bank of London is a principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom authorised by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority.

