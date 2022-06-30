CENTURY 21 CITRUS REALTY TO CELEBRATE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF POSITIVELY IMPACTING PEOPLE, FAMILIES AND THE COMMUNITY

Iconic San Dimas real estate brokerage helped pioneer the delivery of extraordinary experiences; plans continued growth and innovation in home & property investments

SAN DIMAS, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty is commemorating its historic 50th anniversary year celebrating five decades of positively impacting the lives of people and families, the communities where they live and work and the overall local, state and national economies. The iconic CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty, the longest remaining CENTURY 21® franchise in the global network, was founded on delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers, sellers and property investors, and its goal for the next 50 years is to expand that by staying ahead of the market and industry through innovation and a laser-like focus on personalized, memorable moments to help their clients and customers move fearlessly into their own real estate journey.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

"For 50 years, the family of relentless sales professionals at CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty has been driven by a singular mission of serving real estate consumers with the best in-class quality service and care worthy of the single largest investment most people make in a lifetime," said Oscar "OJ" Rodriguez, broker owner. "Home is where the heart is, and we value and appreciate the trust people and families in our communities give us willingly knowing that our team will guide them to the best real estate outcomes possible."

Since opening the doors here in San Dimas in 1972, CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty has established itself as a thought leader and innovator in the global CENTURY 21® System of 14,000 offices in 84 countries worldwide. With state-of-the-art technology and a one-stop shop of products and services available to their agents and, in return, to their clients, CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty is well-positioned to keep its leadership positioning in the market. In fact, according to Century 21 Real Estate corporate records, in the C21® System, CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty is ranked #1 in San Gabriel Valley and #2 in the state of California (as of May, 2022) and has earned the CENTURY 21 brand's prestigious Presidents, Quality Service, and Grand CENTURION awards.

"As we take the time to reflect on the last five decades of CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty and its involvement with San Dimas and throughout the San Gabriel Valley, it's also important to recognize the bright future this organization has ahead of it," added Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "There are no better ambassadors of the CENTURY 21 brand."

Rodriguez is looking for relentless sales professionals to join his real estate company and invites area residents looking for a new career, or industry professionals looking for a new home, to visit him and the CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty team at 1100 Via Verde, San Dimas, CA 91773.

"We appreciate all of those who have supported us in the last 50 years, and to all who will in the years to come," added Rodriguez. "Our goal is to make every client feel uniquely special, and our 50th anniversary is a celebration of making that happen every day for the next five decades."

SPECIAL FOR MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA

OJ" Rodriguez, the team at CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty and President/CEO of the global franchisor Century 21 Real Estate, Michael Miedler, extend a warm invitation to you to attend its "50th Anniversary Celebration" on Thursday, June 30 from 6-10 p.m. at the company's offices at 1100 Via Verde, San Dimas, CA 91773. Please reply to Peter L. Mosca, peter.mosca@century21.net or call/text, 732.841.4778.

About CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty

CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 146,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,000 offices spanning 84 countries and territories. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for

CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty

732.841.4778

peter.mosca@century21.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC