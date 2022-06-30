The Institutes' Board of Trustees Appoints New Members

MALVERN, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutes have appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees, including J. Powell Brown, MBA, CPCU, Carl Hess, FSA, CERA; John J. Marchioni, CPCU; and Leonid Rasin, MA, FCAS. The new member terms were effective as of June 15.

"Our four new members of the Board of Trustees will offer insightful support to The Institutes' mission and vision."

"We are so pleased to welcome new members to our Board of Trustees, who always offer insightful support to our mission and vision," said Peter Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes. "All of our board members generously commit their time and professional expertise to help The Institutes continue to build our strategic capabilities and provide the best learning experience and opportunities for those interested in insurance and risk management."

J. Powell Brown is president and CEO of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. In his 24-year tenure with the company he has held multiple leadership positions and was named president in 2007. He earned a master's degree in business administration from Duke University, a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, and the CPCU® designation from The Institutes.

Carl Hess is the chief executive officer of WTW (NASDAQ: WTW). During his more than 30 years with the company, he has held a variety of leadership roles in business segments including investments, risk and reinsurance, and retirement. Hess is a graduate of Yale University, a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst.

John J. Marchioni is president and CEO and board chairperson of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI). He joined Selective in 1998, serving in progressive leadership roles before being named president and CEO in 2020, and chairperson in 2022. Marchioni is a graduate of Princeton University and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, and holds the CPCU designation from The Institutes.

Leonid Rasin is executive vice president and chief actuary of enterprise operations for Liberty Mutual. He joined Liberty Mutual in February 2010, previously holding actuarial positions there in commercial, global specialty, and corporate business units. His prior experience includes 25 years in financial services and investment management. He holds a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from Brandeis University and is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

