Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and More for Summer 2022

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Review site G2.com, Inc listed Therap Services as the Summer 2022 leader across four different categories: Assisted Living , Mental Health , Home Health Care and Physical Therapy software. Based on User reviews, Therap also received awards for Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and Best Relationship.

"We are delighted to receive these awards as they demonstrate both the positive experience that our Users have with our industry-leading software solution as well as with our Support team," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "We are committed to providing organizations the tools they need to focus on meaningful outcomes for the people they serve. Receiving recognition for our Support and Customer Satisfaction speaks to our team's commitment to helping organizations maximize the benefits of our comprehensive suite of tools."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by reviewing over 1 million reviews. Examples of what G2 users are saying about Therap include:

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement

"Our agency went from paper-based documentation practices to an online documentation solution with Therap in 2018. We offer so many different services and the process of moving into an online documentation service seemed extremely daunting (which is why it hadn't been attempted prior to then). Therap's team made the process of transition very smooth! We have built a strong relationship with the members of the Therap team and have implemented (successfully) several of the applications. We don't know why we didn't do it sooner!" - Communications and Marketing Manager

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at http://www.therapservices.net

