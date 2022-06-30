XRAY LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Dentsply Sirona Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Dentsply investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Dentsply's common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Dentsply during the relevant time frame, you have until August 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

