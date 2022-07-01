Fort Partners Acquires Historic Palazzo Marini in Rome

Leading developer closes on the €165 million deal with the intent to develop the property into a luxury hotel managed by Four Seasons

MIAMI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Partners Puerto Rico LLC (Fort Partners), led by Founder and CEO Nadim Ashi, today announced the acquisition of the Palazzo Marini (3-4) for €165 million with plans to develop the property into a luxury hotel that will be managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company.

"A project in Rome has been a dream of mine for many years. We have a clear vision and can already see this magnificent place come to life. As with our other properties, Fort Partners' commitment to delivering top quality, excellence and elegance will be ever present in the execution of this project in the heart of Rome," says Nadim Ashi, Founder and CEO, Fort Partners.

Fort Partners' vision for the Palazzo Marini 3-4 in Rome will be thoughtfully developed with a deep reverence for the building's architectural importance within the Eternal City. This vision will be led by a collaborative team of exceptional talents who will transform the property in a manner that pays homage to its history while elevating it with a contemporary aesthetic that meets the needs of discerning global travellers.

More details about this project will be announced at a later date.

About Four Partners

Fort Partners Puerto Rico LLC is a real estate ownership, development and management company founded by entrepreneur Nadim Ashi. Under his leadership, Fort Partners is developing, acquiring, and enhancing properties, utilizing the top talents in the fields of architecture, design, and hospitality to bring to life extraordinary places that positively transform its surroundings.

