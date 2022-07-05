SPRING Vision announces investment by MediPress Health Limited Partnership

The Company's first product, iCapture™45, is pending FDA clearance. Several clinical trials will commence in the USA and Israel within a few weeks, in addition to an ongoing clinical trial in India.

HAIFA, Israel , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRING Vision, developing a technology for noninvasive, real-time, multispectral retinal imaging for automated diagnostics of ocular and systemic diseases, announces investment by MediPress, a public R&D Life Science limited partnership (TASE: MPRS) that invests in medical R&D companies specializing in digital and advanced technologies.

Noam Allon, CEO of SPRING Vision: "We are proud to be chosen by MediPress, a professional, selective fund, led by highly experienced medical executives. We appreciate this vote of confidence, and I believe that this is an important next step for SPRING Vision."

According to Prof. Joseph Press, Chairman & CEO of MediPress Health, "SPRING Vision is an example of the companies we wish to invest in – breakthrough technology, products that will impact both clinicians and patients, and a highly experienced management team. We believe that this unique combination is the key to success."

This investment, added to successful previous investments by several private investors, is part of a $2M round, which will remain open until July 14th. The funds will support the development of future products, clinical trials, internal growth and marketing efforts.

The Company's first product, iCapture™45, is pending FDA clearance. Several clinical trials will commence in the USA and Israel within a few weeks, in addition to an ongoing clinical trial in India.

Future versions of this product and other products in the pipeline will include new features, with a vast market potential: from early detection of retinal diseases, which can save patients' eyesight and reduce the number of unnecessary surgical procedures; through tissue oximetry which, for the first time, will refer to the oxygenation level of tissues in various depth levels, rather than oximetry of large blood vessels; and microangiography of capillary blood vessels; to the prediction of systemic diseases, which will be enabled by state-of-the-art AI tools and a self-operated autonomous device, significantly reducing mortality rates and with an immediate positive impact on annual expenses of health organizations.

About SPRING Vision

SPRING Vision was founded in 2013 through exclusive IP licensing by the Sheba Medical Center, Israel, with the leading involvement of the renowned Prof. Michael Belkin & Prof. Arie Orenstein. SPRING Vision focuses on enriching medical and business professionals around the world with invaluable information. Led by CEO Noam Allon, who brings 35 years of executive experience in medical imaging companies, the Company offers a unique combination of a breakthrough technology and medical devices which, together, generate invaluable knowledge.

The human retina is a map of crucial information of bodily health conditions, and SPRING Vision uses it to gather vital data. Powered by the proprietary Multispectral Imaging (MSI) technology, which has 7 patent families, the Company's products portrait a journey into the retina providing microangiography, all in a single click.

