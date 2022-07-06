Flexe Raises $119M as Enterprises Accelerate Flexe Logistics Program Adoption

Global Enterprise Retailers and Brands Turn to Flexe to Navigate Challenges, Add Resilience and Reduce Risk in Their Logistics Operations

SEATTLE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Flexe, the programmatic logistics leader, announced its $119 million Series D funding round at a $1b+ post-money valuation. The round includes new investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and follow-on investment from Activate Capital, Madrona Ventures, Prologis Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. and Tiger Global.

Flexe continues to see accelerated demand for its logistics programs. An uncertain macroeconomic environment, rapidly shifting consumer behaviors, forecast variability and supply chain gridlocks have led retailers and brands to strategically embrace logistics flexibility.

"Flexe uniquely helps enterprise retailers and brands solve big supply chain challenges and excel in uncertain environments," said Samir Menon, BlackRock Private Equity Partners. "Flexe has demonstrated that programmatic logistics deliver value for the world's most demanding companies. We're pleased to partner with a category creator that is transforming a massive industry."

Flexe Logistics Programs are an increasingly critical aspect of its customers' operations. Six of the ten largest retailers and four of the five largest consumer packaged goods companies work with Flexe to run programmatic logistics as part of their supply chain strategies.

"Despite changing economic conditions, Flexe added nearly as many enterprise customers in the first six months of 2022 as it did all of last year and continues to see strong demand," said Karl Siebrecht, Co-Founder and CEO at Flexe. "Our model allows organizations to scale fast in strong economic environments and reduce risk, capital investment and long-term commitments when they face uncertainty."

About Flexe

Flexe solves the hardest omnichannel logistics problems for the world's largest retailers and brands. Integrating technology, open logistics networks, and elastic economic models allows Flexe customers to move fast, at scale, and with precision. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe brings deep logistics expertise and enterprise-grade technology to deliver innovative eCommerce fulfillment, retail distribution, and network capacity programs to the Fortune 500. For more information, please visit http://www.flexe.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Medium .

