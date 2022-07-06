Launch of EDGE Empower aims to fundamentally change the DE&I landscape

LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGE Strategy, a global leader in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), has rebranded its offering and launched EDGE Empower, an integrated SaaS-based DE&I solution that brings the power of the latest tech, expert knowledge and experience, and independent verification and certification into a single solution.

An integral part of the launch is a new campaign to bring the EDGE Empower brand to life, with striking imagery uniting under a brand promise to help organizations deliver significant and meaningful Real. World. Change.

EDGE Empower effectively comprises four specific tools and services to support an organization in achieving DE&I success. At its core is EDGE Insights, which is rooted into the previous EDGE Strategy Tool™, providing detailed analytics of where an organization stands in relation to workplace gender and/or intersectional equity. It also provides powerful benchmarking against peers and the EDGE global Standards and identifies impactful action plans to accelerate progress.

EDGE Insights is complemented by EDGE Knowledge, giving DE&I experts practical support shaped by EDGE's thinking and real-world experience and the latest DE&I thought leadership from EDGE's Academic and Scientific Advisory Council. As well as sharing its own knowledge and insight, EDGE also empowers its customers to connect with like-minded professionals through EDGE Connections – a network of DE&I and HR professionals to support mutual learning and the collaborative exchange of ideas.

An organization's progress towards DE&I can be independently verified through EDGE Certification, carried out by third-party auditors to bring credibility both within and outside of the organization. It allows all stakeholders to see and share how the organization is making meaningful and visible DE&I change.

Aniela Unguresan, Founder of the EDGE Certified Foundation and CEO of EDGE Strategy, believes EDGE Empower has the potential to fundamentally change the DE&I landscape: "Through EDGE Empower, we are providing organizations with a solution which brings the same discipline and rigor to the topic of DE&I as they would apply for any/all of their business-critical goals," she explains.

"We provide their employees and potential employees with trusted information to empower their career choices. And we are delivering to the investor community a way of measuring DE&I in a way that can be objectively measured and tracked, benchmarked against a global standard, and get independently verified certification."

Aniela is similarly excited by the new imagery and branding: "Organizations that work with us and seek to have their DE&I progress verified are not addressing DE&I superficially," she explains.

"They are seeking to empower organizations and their HR/ DE&I professionals to craft strategies, determine priorities and define action plans that are 'real', meaningful and measurable. They are wanting to do so in their 'world', the world in which they work and live. And they are committed to delivering change that is transformational, that should not be seen as having a start, middle and end, but rather one that is part of a continuous journey."

"It is time for organizations to get real," she says, "to acknowledge that the world has moved on, that it's time to act, and in doing so we can make visible change today."

