Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep Acquire Bear Mattress

Expands Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep's Leading Direct-To-Consumer Mattress Platform with Active Lifestyle Segment

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box mattress, and Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer custom sleep brand in the country, (collectively, "Brooklyn-Helix") today announced the acquisition of Bear Mattress.

Brooklyn Bedding is one of the only American made manufacturers and retailers of custom mattresses. A family-owned business since 1995, the company was a pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept, shipping its handcrafted mattresses directly to customers nationwide as early as 2008. (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Bedding) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2015, Bear Mattress has become the premier sleep company for active lifestyles. The brand's mattresses are engineered with advanced foams and Sleep Recovery Technology™ powered by Celliant®. Bear Mattress is trusted by world-class athletes, fitness enthusiasts, as well as people of all ages and lifestyles looking to recover from their daily lives faster. Beyond bed-in-a-box mattresses, Bear Mattress offers accessories including bed bases, pillows, weighted blankets, sheets, protectors, and toppers.

The acquisition of Bear Mattress follows Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep's combination last year in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management. The addition expands Brooklyn-Helix's leading direct-to-consumer mattress platform with the highest quality of active lifestyle sleep offerings. Bear Mattress will continue to operate under its brand name and be led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Paladini.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott and the Bear Mattress team to our growing Brooklyn-Helix platform," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "This acquisition solidifies our goal of building a house of exceptional brands backed by our world-class, vertically integrated manufacturing facility. Bear Mattress's expertise in the sleep-wellness mattress segment, along with our cutting-edge manufacturing, technology, and digital capabilities, will allow us to scale further as one of the industry's leading DTC platforms."

Mr. Paladini commented: "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep – two brands we have long admired. Similar to us, Brooklyn-Helix is centered around first-class customer experiences, high-quality products, and superior value, and these pillars will continue to define Bear Mattress in our next chapter. With the backing of the Brooklyn-Helix platform, we will be able to further drive Bear Mattress's mission to improve the health, wellness, and overall quality of life for customers."

Michael Buchbinder, Managing Director at Cerberus, said: "The addition of Bear Mattress expands Brooklyn-Helix with another iconic brand. Together, these premier brands can leverage their respective strengths as well as the broader platform's best-in-class capabilities. We are excited for the continued growth of Brooklyn Bedding, Helix Sleep, and Bear Mattress as part of this market-leading DTC platform."

For more information on Bear Mattress, please visit www.bearmattress.com .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company boasts world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets, and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform, operating a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands. The company's flagship brand, Helix Sleep, launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. Birch by Helix launched in 2019 as the company's all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, with 100% organic certified products. The company launched Allform by Helix in 2020, representing the first step outside of the bedroom into the living room. Allform brings customization and modularity to the sofa category.

All of Helix's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding