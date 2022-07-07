LIDL TO GIVE AWAY TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLE TO ONE LUCKY WINNER THIS SUMMER

The Sweepstakes, In Partnership With Avocados From Peru, Kicks Off July 1 And Is Available To Residents Throughout Lidl's 9 East Coast States

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US, ranked a top 5 U.S. grocer in back-to-back editions of USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, is partnering with Avocados from Peru to give away a Tesla to one lucky winner. The sweepstakes kicks off on July 1 and is open to legal residents of the 9 states where Lidl operates stores: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, as well as Washington, D.C. The Tesla will be presented to one winner at the end of the campaign, which concludes on August 31.

Lidl will bring the avocado-wrapped Tesla to select store locations, including the grand opening of its first store in Baltimore, Maryland at Northwood Commons on July 12 and 13.

"Lidl is excited to partner with Avocados from Peru on this once-in-a-lifetime sweepstakes," said Stephanie Stanton, Lidl US Director of Marketing. "We look forward to seeing who gets to take this unique treasure home at the end of the summer!"

"It's a true honor for us to partner with Lidl on this first of its kind EV sweepstakes giveaway," said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. based Peruvian Avocado Commission. "The theme of this sweepstakes is to encourage healthy and sustainable living as consuming avocados provide benefits to the body and the environment – just as EV's help to reduce pollution and carbon emissions."

For more information on the sweepstakes and how you can enter to win, visit lidlavotesla.com.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

