Nabors Industries Ltd. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time for a discussion of operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Date: August 4, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) Dial-in-number(s):



North America Toll Free (U.S & Canada): (888) 317-6003

International: (412) 317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number: 1428663

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, until 4:00 p.m. CDT on August 11, 2022. To hear the recording, please call toll free (877) 344-7529 in North America or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 2483520.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and, if applicable, any supplemental presentation also will be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Investor Contacts

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-2423, via email at William.Conroy@nabors.com or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at Kara.Peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at Mark.Andrews@nabors.com.

