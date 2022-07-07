PCS Software Announces Successful Go-Live of PCS Shipper TMS at Wastequip

HOUSTON , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software (PCS), the leading all-in-one, AI-driven transportation management platform for shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PL announced that on July 5, 2022 Wastequip went live on the PCS Shipper TMS (transportation management system) Platform. Wastequip, the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, is now using the PCS Shipper TMS to manage planning, dispatch, and carrier payments for all truckload and LTL shipments across North America.

PCS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCS Software) (PRNewswire)

PCS Shipper TMS is a cloud-based platform that automates and optimizes inbound and outbound freight across all modes including automated rating, routing, tendering, carrier management, and scheduling. As Wastequip moves from using a 3PL provider to managing freight and logistics internally, PCS' Shipper TMS platform provides Wastequip's Transportation team with improved visibility to manage commercial carrier relationships from planning through execution and settlement.

"PCS is excited to partner with Wastequip delivering a more intuitive, automated, and efficient transportation management process" said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS. "We are proud of the work the PCS and Wastequip teams have completed to enable Wastequip to more effectively manage freight with less time and resources."

Starting in March, 2022, PCS Software worked closely with Wastequip to align and configure the Shipper TMS to meet Wastequip's business strategy and objectives. "PCS's strong industry knowledge and partnership with Wastequip made us confident that we could quickly and successfully implement the PCS Shipper TMS platform," said Jon Calder, Director of Logistics at Wastequip. "With PCS's Shipper TMS and REST API framework, we are able to run a seamless, fully-integrated process to receive orders directly from our Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP system into the TMS, plan and manage shipments in real-time, and process AP files directly over for payment as soon as the shipment arrives."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-powered transportation management platform leader driving disruptive innovation for mid to large-sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting, and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com .

About Wastequip

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste-handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip's broad range of waste and recycling equipment, trucks, and systems is used to collect, process, and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste, and organics. Wastequip is the parent company of Toter®, Pioneer™, Mountain Tarp™, Wastebuilt, Amrep™, Galbreath®, Wastequip WRX, ConFab, ContainerPros and Accurate™. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com.

CONTACT:

Alan Shaw,

Alan.Shaw@pcssoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCS Software