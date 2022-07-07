SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FSTX, ZEN, RDUS, and EPZM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FSTX by invoX Pharma via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FSTX shareholders will receive $7.12 in cash for each share of FSTX common stock owned. If you own FSTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fstx

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZEN by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 in cash for each share of ZEN common stock owned. If you own ZEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zen

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RDUS by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RDUS shareholders will receive $ 10.00 per share plus a Contingent Value Right (CVR) of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® net sales reaching $300 million during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. If you own RDUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rdus

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPZM by Ipsen S.A. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPZM shareholders will receive $1.45 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) for each share of EPZM common stock owned. If you own EPZM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epzm

