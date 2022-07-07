Zywave Launches Dedicated Cloud Suite for Personal Lines Agencies

The new suite will enable agencies to streamline workflows, generate leads and better service clients

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced the launch of Sales Cloud for Personal Lines, a new offering that brings together key industry-leading solutions, establishing a dedicated solution for agencies specializing in personal lines.

The comprehensive suite in Sales Cloud will enable agencies to free up time by streamlining mission-critical workflows, while elevating their sales, renewals, and servicing process, ultimately fueling business growth.

"Consumer expectations for simple, delightful digital experiences, coupled with market pressures for profitable growth, create a very real need for rapid evolution of traditional insurance agency sales processes," said vice president of data solutions and product management, Mikhail Palatnik. "This new world requires creating effective digital presence, productive engagement with prospects and clients, and pairing the right carrier offerings with the right individual risks."

"We've created this new suite to address the pain points personal lines agencies are experiencing today, while also looking toward the future of the industry," added Palatnik. "Zywave is thrilled to expand our offerings for personal lines, alongside our growing portfolio of commercial and employee benefits insurance solutions."

The Sales Cloud – Personal Lines suite includes two primary functions: marketing and lead generation, which helps agencies drive digital consumer engagement and effective marketing motions; and quoting and proposals (CPQ), powered by Zywave's acquisition of TurboRater and IBQ Systems, a solution that efficiently matches consumer needs with the right product and coverage.

Modern marketing and lead generation is supported by Zywave Websites, enabling agencies to manage a mobile-responsive website, ensure it is search-optimized to drive necessary traffic, and allow consumers self-service access to generate and review quotes online. In addition, email marketing automation enables users to communicate efficiently with clients and prospects, freeing up more time to focus on revenue-generating activities.

Zywave CPQ for Personal Lines, powered by TurboRater and IBQ Systems, provides configure, price and quote functionality simplifying complex and time-consuming processes and ensuring proper protection for policyholders.

This market-leading solution includes the capability to leverage pre-built data integrations to auto-fill customer information from eight leading providers of auto and homeowner's data. Further, users of Zywave CPQ for Personal Lines typically receive a new lead, review an average of nine carrier options, and begin binding a customer's policy with a single carrier, in under two minutes.

For more information on Sales Cloud - Personal Lines visit, https://zywv.us/SalesCloudPL.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

