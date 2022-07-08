"TAPPING THE SOURCE" SERIES DEBUTS ON JULY 16 WITH WORLD'S LEADING WELLNESS ICONS, HUMANITARIANS, PHILOSOPHERS, PHYSICISTS

Summit Led by Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha Features Conversations with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ervin Laszlo, Dr. Rulin Xiu

Quarterly Held Event Targeting Spirituality and Science Will Help People Navigate Unprecedented Challenges of 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans continue to grapple with strife in their daily lives caused by a continuing global pandemic, a looming economic recession, lingering social injustices, upsetting political upheavals, and heartbreaking events including deadly mass shootings and fighting in Europe unseen since World War II, a diverse cross section of the world's leading spiritual and wellness icons, humanitarians, philanthropists, philosophers and physicists are launching a series of events to raise awareness about the science of spirituality and help people navigate the unprecedented challenges of 2022.

"Tapping the Source" is an online science and spirituality summit premiering on July 16 that will be held quarterly for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Leading the effort is Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, a Tao Grandmaster who has authored more than 10 New York Times bestselling books, and the first panel of guest speakers includes Dr. Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, Dr. Ervin Laszlo, an accomplished philosopher and two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and Dr. Rulin Xiu, a University of California, Berkeley trained quantum physicist who heads the Hawaii Theoretical Physics Research Center.

Responding to an overwhelming need for mental health and wellbeing, and as millions of people are meditating and seeking inner peace, "Tapping The Source" will offer conversations with experts sharing their original discoveries and insights about the science of spirituality. With their own unique perspectives, each panelist will explain how every person has the power to transform their own reality and also have a dramatic impact on the world. This is a rare chance to expand the public's understanding of complex sciences and connect with deeper, underlying sources of life.

Once recognized by Maya Angelou in her own powerful words, "We, the human race, need more Zhi Gang Sha," Dr. and Master Sha combines 5,000-year-old Soulfulness practices together with 21st-century innovations to successfully help celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes, scientists and everyday people tap into a power, passion, clarity, and purpose they didn't even know they had.

"I am honored to join together with these outstanding thinkers who are revolutionizing how we understand the nature of consciousness and the power of quantum healing," said Dr. and Master Sha. "The mind is just one piece of a bigger puzzle at play, and it is essential for people to align their heart and soul to overcome challenges affecting health, relationships, careers, and beyond."

The online summit will take place on July 16 from 12pm to 5pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.tappingthesource.org 100% of proceeds will support The Chopra Foundation, The Love Peace Harmony Foundation, and the Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research, a range of community-serving non-profits established by the program speakers. Tapping the Source is an initiative by Universal Soul Service Corp.

About Tapping The Source July 16 Speakers

Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha – a Tao Grandmaster, international spiritual teacher, and 11-times New York Times bestselling author as well as an M.D from China and Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China and Canada. Founder of Tao Academy, the Love Peace Harmony Foundation, the Sha Research Foundation, and the Tao Calligraphy meditation practice - combining the essence of modern Western medicine with ancient Taoist teachings to help people lead happier and healthier lives. Awarded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award for promoting world peace. Featured on PBS with 'The Power of Soul' and 'Soul Healing Miracles'. Appointed to the position of Shu Fa Jia (National Chinese Calligrapher Master) as well as Yan Jiu Yuan (Honorable Researcher Professor) at the State Ethnic of Academy of Painting in China.

Dr. Deepak Chopra – World-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation and author of over 90 books, MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day Health company at the intersection of science and spirituality.

Dr. Ervin Laszlo – Renowned philosopher and systems scientist. Twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, he has published more than 101 books and over 400 research papers and was the subject of the PBS Documentary Life of a Modern-Day Genius. Laszlo is the founder and president of the international think tank, The Club of Budapest.

Dr. Rulin Xiu - Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley. Quantum physicist, co-founder of Tao Science, Research Director for the Hawaii Theoretical Physics Research Center, and co-author of the international bestselling book, Tao Science: The Science, Wisdom, and Practice of Creation and Grand Unification.

