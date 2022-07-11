EMERGE EDUCATION LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE GRADUATE PROGRAMS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND DIGITAL MARKETING ANALYTICS FOR MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

ANALYTICS DEGREES ARE WAVE OF THE FUTURE

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Education, one of the nation's premier marketing and recruiting firms for higher-educational institutions, recently launched a STEM-designated Master of Science in Digital Marketing Analytics and a STEM-designated Master of Science in Human Resources Analytics for long-time client and partner Montclair State University. The two online programs were created in response to an increased demand by employers to hire professionals with these unique skills and will be offered to students beginning in the fall of 2022.

"Emerge Education is proud of our strong working relationship with the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University," said Emerge Education CEO James M. Hunter, PhD. "We know the struggle for higher-ed institutions to develop and maintain their online presence, as well as create robust programs that are relevant in today's business world. Together over the past six years, we have implemented nationally recognized online graduate business degrees that continue to meet the ever-growing needs of an evolving workplace across a multitude of industries. It's exciting to be a part of this dynamic partnership."

MS in Human Resources Analytics

Despite being a relatively new discipline, Human Resources Analytics is growing at an extraordinary rate and is quickly becoming an essential competency for Human Resources professionals. The STEM-designated Master of Science in Human Resources Analytics program is designed to meet the needs of organizations for optimized talent acquisition, benefits management, and leadership development and fuses HR principles with data analysis to provide students with up-to-date, functional HR knowledge and modern tools to solve problems and make informed decisions. The program is composed of two stackable certificates, in HR Management and Business Analytics, and culminates in two capstone courses in Human Resources Analytics, including a practicum experience.

"Montclair State University recognizes that it's a universal challenge for busy professionals to balance work, family, and personal goals," said Elizabeth Rosini, Associate Dean, Montclair State University Feliciano School of Business. "Together with Emerge Education, we have been able to offer an innovative online MBA program with seven concentrations, as well as these newest Analytics graduate degrees, to empower students to compete and succeed in today's fast-paced business environment".

MS in Digital Marketing Analytics

Over the past decade, digital marketing has become fully integrated with business analytics practices and mastery of both is key to advancing digital marketing careers and strengthening business strategy. The STEM-designated Master of Science in Digital Marketing Analytics program is designed to combine cutting-edge digital marketing and business analytics fundamentals with real-world skills and experiences to prepare marketing professionals to meet current and future demands on both a local and global scale. The program offers a fully online, uniquely balanced learning experience, with desirable professional certifications built into the curriculum.

Emerge Education, LLC.

Emerge Education is one of the nation's leading marketing and recruiting firms for higher-educational institutions. The Emerge Education team combines decades of higher education experience and strives to always maintain the integrity and quality of its partners' academic reputation and brand. The firm works with its partners by investing its own capital and service resources to support lead generation, marketing, and recruiting, allowing its partners to focus on what they do best: educating students. For more information about Emerge Education and its innovative approach visit www.emergeedu.com .

Montclair State University

Building on a distinguished history dating back to 1908, Montclair State University is a leading institution of higher education in New Jersey. Designated a Research Doctoral University by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University's nine colleges and schools serve more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master's, and baccalaureate level programs. Situated on a beautiful, 252-acre suburban campus just 14 miles from New York City, Montclair State delivers the instructional and research resources of a large public university in a supportive, sophisticated, and diverse academic environment. For more information about Montclair State University's online MBA programs, visit https://business.montclair.edu/programs/graduate-programs/online-mba .

