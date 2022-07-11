SM ENERGY SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL

DENVER, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market on August 3, 2022. See schedule below:

August 3, 2022 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing the second quarter 2022 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

August 4, 2022 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2022 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. To join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

https://conferencingportals.com/event/pAjDSntN Live Conference Call Registration:

Replay (conference ID 11299) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-770-2030/647-362-9199

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 18, 2022.

