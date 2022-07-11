Space Needle partners with Luly Yang Design Group for innovative new uniforms

SEATTLE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Space Needle is partnering with local Seattle based designer Luly Yang Design Group for new team member uniforms. Working to innovate the uniform industry towards elevating style, performance and pride, Luly Yang brings her experience in design, architecture, and her understanding of the human form, creating a one-of-a-kind Space Needle uniform collection.

"We are so pleased to bring Luly Yang's beautiful and innovative designs to the Space Needle," says Chief Marketing Officer Karen Olson. "The shapes and colors of the uniforms were thought out perfectly to represent the iconic Space Needle reimagined in a uniform. The Luly Yang brand champions our values of: innovation, engineering, and sustainability."

The Space Needle uniform design was inspired by the iconic shape of the building's silhouette. The garment's seams, color blocks, textures, and reflective trims were designed to mirror architectural lines while also flattering the human body. The Space Needle's brand was referenced for the colors and logos, which were custom created for the collection, as well as the important functional requirements for different front line team members.

Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig, was awarded the American Institute of Architect's 2022 National Architecture Honor Award for their work on the Space Needle's $100M Century Project, which served as inspiration for the custom print, creating a sporty texture that adds dimension to the garments.

"The Space Needle is an architectural landmark known across the globe, and I am honored to have been given the opportunity to create the new custom uniform program for its team," says Luly Yang, Creative Director of Luly Yang Design Group. "It is a dream come true to bring the beautiful, recognizable design details from the building into the garments themselves."

To view photos of the collection and video of the uniforms in action at the Space Needle, visit spaceneedle.com/lulyyang.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year- round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: www.spaceneedle.com/press.

About Luly Yang

Luly Yang is a couture fashion and product designer who seeks to elevate the human experience through innovative designs. This mission flows through a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations that include Luly Yang Couture, her award-winning fashion house founded in 2000, that specializes in couture red carpet evening wear, bridal, and bespoke suiting; the Luly Yang Design Group that designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms; and specialty lines featuring limited edition Travel wear, ready-to-wear and accessories. LYC and LYDG are entirely operated by a diverse group of talented women from varying backgrounds and solely owned by Yang.

