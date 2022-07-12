Dos Equis® Enters the Spirits Category with NEW Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime

The New Product Offering Further Cements Dos Equis® and HEINEKEN USA's Focus on Innovation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Equis ® is launching Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime, a ready-to-drink spirits-based product that blends Blanco Tequila and high-quality ingredients to create the perfectly mixed cocktail. Each 12 oz. cocktail-in-a-can contains 10% ABV and is made with Blanco Tequila, real lime juice and natural flavors - refreshing and exciting your taste buds without an artificial taste.

As a top importer to the U.S., HEINEKEN USA is always striving to unlock and bring to market authentic flavors inspired by consumer trends. This latest innovation from Dos Equis® brings a new twist to the #1 U.S. cocktail and delivers on the growing consumer demand for convenient, spirit-based cocktail options.

"We are excited to bring our first ever spirits product, Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime, to the U.S. market which spotlights our commitment to innovation at HEINEKEN USA and Dos Equis," says Hannah Dray, Dos Equis Brand Director. "Dos Equis is a credible quality brand born in Mexico and we wanted to bring the excitement that consumers have for a traditional margarita to a can to save them the time and hassle of having to make it themselves."

Dos Equis® is helping to drive growth through innovations in beyond beer categories, through their commitment to adding an unexpected twist to beverages. Over the past two years, Dos Equis has more than doubled the size of its brand portfolio by introducing six new products which now includes Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime.

Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime is now available in 4-pack, 12 oz. cans in select markets in the U.S.: New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Illinois, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Georgia. The beverage will additionally be available in Southern California and Arizona this September.

To find Dos Equis® products near you visit https://dosequis.com/beer-finder/ .

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends.

The current Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis® Ambar, Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt, Dos Equis® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, and Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime. Dos Equis® Lime & Salt is a take on the classic Lager but with a crisp, refreshing touch of lime and salt and is also available in pineapple, watermelon, and cucumber flavors. Dos Equis® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, which launched nationwide in April 2022, is a hard seltzer with country soul and is inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas refreshment. Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime, the brand's most recent product innovation and its first spirits-based offering, is a ready-to-drink margarita cocktail that blends Blanco Tequila and high-quality ingredients to create the perfectly mixed cocktail.

Dos Equis® is imported into the U.S. by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com .

