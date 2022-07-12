GameAbove Partners with Gamers Outreach to Deliver Gaming to Trinity Health Hospitals in Southeast Michigan

The high-quality GO Karts will help patients in long-term care deal with stress through gaming

YPSILANTI, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove and Gamers Outreach have gifted 12 Gamers Outreach Karts (GO Karts -- portable gaming kiosks) to Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospitals. The two organizations visited the Ann Arbor location on Thursday, June 23, 2022, for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and to welcome the new gaming kiosks.

Members from GameAbove provide a generous donation of GO Karts to senior leadership at Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. (PRNewswire)

Gamers Outreach builds the GO Karts specifically for hospitals—offering a form of recreation to kids and young adults in inpatient care. With this gift to Trinity Health's Ann Arbor and Oakland hospitals, the groups have expanded use of the GO Karts to also serve patients in the ERs and adult inpatient units. The hospitals combined have more than 1,000 beds and have been longtime health care leaders in their respective communities. GameAbove's contributions will help the two medical campuses provide a safe, engaging way to relieve the stress of ER visits and longer hospital stays, reduce feelings of isolation, and provide therapy in the form of video gaming.

"Gamers Outreach has made a significant impact in many lives. GameAbove is excited to help bring their innovative gaming solution to more patients in Michigan," says GameAbove advisory board member Chris Kaufman. "Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor continues to play a pivotal role at EMU and in Ypsilanti—two special communities we advocate for through our mission."

GameAbove is a team of enthusiastic EMU alumni who have supported other impactful alumni-led organizations, including Gamers Outreach. GameAbove's donations to the organization's annual Gamers for Giving fundraiser included GO Karts provided to hospitals of its choice. GameAbove's ongoing partnership with EMU and presence throughout southeast Michigan aligned with the selected hospitals.

"We are grateful for this philanthropic investment from our friends at Gamers Outreach, GameAbove and EMU," says Alonzo Lewis, president, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston. "A hospital stay can be a stressful experience for anyone and especially for children and adolescents. These Gamers Outreach Karts are a welcome creative outlet to help improve the patient experience and contribute to physical and emotional healing."

Michigan-native and EMU graduate Zach Wigal founded Gamers Outreach. The organization hosts its annual Gamers for Giving fundraiser at the EMU Convocation Center (now George Gervin GameAbove Center) and started distributing GO Karts in 2009. The non-profit organization has since delivered kiosks to more than 360 hospitals across the world. The devices impact as many as 4 million patients each year. "Gamers Outreach truly appreciates GameAbove's support in our mission," said Wigal. "We also thank Trinity Health for partnering with us and allowing us to offer this form of wellness and entertainment to their patients."

Gamers Outreach plans to bring the Gamers for Giving fundraiser back in person in March 2023 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameabove.com.

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a 501(c)(3) charity that empowers hospitalized families through video games. The organization is on a mission to build a world where play is easily prioritized alongside research and treatment. To date, Gamers Outreach programs enable over 4 million gaming experiences across more than 360 healthcare facilities each year. Being in a hospital can be scary and isolating, but video games help inspire joy and connection. Through equipment and software, Gamers Outreach is helping kids in hospitals gain access to activities and do what kids do best - be themselves.

About Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan is a leading health care provider and one of the state's largest employers. With more than 24,000 full-time employees serving 29 counties, Trinity Health Michigan is composed of eight hospitals located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Grand Rapids, Howell, Livonia, Muskegon, Pontiac and Shelby. The health system has 2,233 beds and 5,290 physicians and advanced practice providers. With operating revenues of $4.1 billion, Trinity Health Michigan returns $175.6 million back to their local communities each year. Together with numerous ambulatory care locations, three home health and hospice agencies and 22 senior living communities owned and/or operated by Trinity Health, Trinity Health Michigan provides the full continuum of care for Michigan residents.

A fleet of GO Karts donated by GameAbove to Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. (PRNewswire)

A GO Kart donated by GameAbove to Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. (PRNewswire)

GameAbove and Gamers Outreach (PRNewswire)

Trinity Health (PRNewswire)

