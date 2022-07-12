Modern Luxury Media Inks Digitally Driven Acquisition With Glocally to Accelerate Influencer Creator Network

Partnership will accelerate content creation for Modern Luxury's massive roster of local, regional and national brands by tapping into Glocally's network of creators around the United States

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Luxury Media, the nation's largest luxury media company, today announces the acquisition of Glocally, a social content company that discovers and partners with the most engaging influencers and local content creators.

(PRNewsfoto/Modern Luxury Media) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2016 by Brad Agens, Glocally was created with the vision of helping regional and local brands replicate the strategies of large national companies by developing and distributing localized content to connect to creators who make a difference in the areas that matter most.

Glocally will join Modern Luxury Media as a new division to strengthen its commitment to the influencer creator economy across the luxury media company's roster of 85 brands from coast to coast. Over the last decade, social media has undergone a significant transformation. Today, consumers are shifting away from traditional social media experiences and gravitating toward connecting with creators who can deliver short-form, entertainment-based content. Given content creators are the new voices of today, this acquisition allows Modern Luxury to create powerful, one-of-a-kind content marketing programs that generate buzz across partnerships that are authentic, meaningful and engaging.

"This past year we have doubled down on a hyperlocal and community-driven approach to content creation in order to build more opportunities to elevate both our brands as well as our audience experience," said Michael Dickey, CEO of Modern Luxury Media. "Our partnership with Glocally brings this strategy to the next level. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring Brad and his team at Glocally to Modern Luxury and enhance our content strategies for today's digital economy."

"I have always admired Modern Luxury's approach in harnessing community and continuously implementing digital and innovation strategies for growth," said Agens. "Modern Luxury and Glocally have obvious synergies that will create impactful and meaningful experiences for our clients. Local and regional brands have a big desire and need for content, and we see an opportunity for Modern Luxury's incredible roster to create hyperlocal content that will take the user experience and brand love to the next level. We couldn't be more thrilled for our companies to come together in this way."

The acquisition is part of Modern Luxury Media's accelerated growth strategy focused on M&A and exclusive partnerships to help strengthen its digital media and creative capabilities to enhance its offerings to luxury communities around the globe.

"Brands have an enormous opportunity to harness micro-communities in order to maximize their consumer experiences for their products or services," said Mike Pallad, president of Modern Luxury Media. "Our company's strength has always been the ability to build amazing brands that tap into the most affluent communities around the country to give them premium and elevated content experiences. By tapping into Glocally's technology and expertise, the acquisition will allow Modern Luxury's roster of clients the ability to build a hub of affluent luxury creators in key markets that will increase monetization and the consumer engagement with their brand."

Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, Modern Luxury is the nation's largest luxury media company and home to leading brands including Hampton's Magazine, Ocean Drive, and Aspen Magazine. Most recently, Modern Luxury partnered with Jay Z's Roc Nation to launch EDITION, the first fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the most influent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85+ brands across 22 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that mater most. Visit modernluxurymedia.com and find us on Instagram and TikTok, or follow us on Twitter.

About GLOCALLY: Glocally is a social media and marketing technology company that enables local and regional businesses to succeed across digital platforms. We provide social media management, content development, digital strategy and facilitate influencer collaborations with social media's top creators. Visit at http://www.glocally.com/ and find us on Instagram and Facebook.

