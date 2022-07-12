NAIR™ AND BAILEE MADISON COLLABORATE TO LAUNCH A SUMMER ESSENTIALS GIVEAWAY

Actor Bailee Madison and #1 Hair Removal Brand Give Consumers a Chance to Take Home Madison's Summer Must-Haves

EWING, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nair™, the #1 hair removal brand in the U.S., and actor and longtime brand fan Bailee Madison are kicking off the summer together, hosting a consumer giveaway of must-haves for warm weather fun. In collaboration with Nair™, Madison curated the Nair™ x Bailee Summer Essentials Kit to showcase her top picks for the season, including the best-selling Nair™ Hair Removal Body Cream, and new products – Sensitive Skin Wax Ready Strips for Face & Bikini and Sensitive Skin Wax Ready Strips for Legs & Body – along with a luxe beach towel, stylish sunglasses, an SPF starter kit, a gift card to purchase a pair of Bailee's go-to sandals, and an instant camera to snap your favorite summer memories.

Nair logo. (PRNewswire)

"I have been using NairTM for as long as I can remember! As my go-to for quick, easy hair removal, it always has a place in my beauty cabinet," Madison said. "The brand's products are made for all people, and all parts of the body – so everyone can feel confident and carefree in their own skin. This summer, I'm excited to be working with NairTM to share my favorite products with my fans."

Starting today through July 19th, consumers can enter to win the Nair™ x Bailee Summer Essentials Kit by submitting their contact information at NairSummerGiveaway.com. 25 lucky winners will be chosen at random and two grand prize winners will receive additional cash prizes valued at $3,000 each. Winners will be informed of their prizes via email on July 20th.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bailee on the Nair™ x Bailee Summer Essentials Kit giveaway. We love that Bailee stays honest and true to herself, whether it's with her work or with her audience. Her authenticity is what Nair is all about," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Nair™. "We have been fans of Bailee for a long time and can't wait to share her seasonal must-haves."

As the experts in hair removal, Nair™ delivers blade-free, easy-to-use products for smooth, stunning skin that lasts days longer than shaving. The brand's portfolio features a wide variety of multi-tasking formulas – from moisturizing masks to super-fast sprays – to help every consumer feel their best, whether their preference is being au naturel or completely hairless.

For more information about Nair™, please visit naircare.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @naircare. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be US/DC resident, 18 and over. Giveaway ends July 19th at 11:59 pm ET. For complete details/official rules, visit NairSummerGiveaway.com.

About Nair™

Trusted since its introduction in 1940, Nair™ is well-known for its expertise in hair removal. Starting as a single-formula, single-scent depilatory lotion, Nair has grown into a large portfolio of products serving women and men. As the #1 depilatory brand in the U.S., Nair™ continues to revolutionize the hair-removal landscape to best suit the needs of all consumers, providing products like depilatory creams, at-home waxes, Leg Masks and more. For more information visit www.naircare.com , or follow us on Instagram: @naircare .

Nair™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Media Contact:

Daniella Trivelli

HUNTER

Dtrivelli@hunterpr.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nair