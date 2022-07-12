Vantagepoint AI Gives Back to The Domestic and Sexual Violence Center Sunrise of Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During a year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.

In June of 2022, Vantagepoint AI was called on by the Sunrise Center of Pasco County to provide much needed support for those affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse.

When Vantagepoint AI received the request, it was clear that a contribution of important living supplies would have a positive and immediate impact for the Sunrise Center.

Close to 2,000 items ranging from backpacks, cleaning supplies, toothpaste, child car seats, baby supplies, diapers, cleaning supplies and food were gifted.

"I want to thank everybody on the VantagePoint team for having such a big heart and such compassion! Our company mission is empowering traders daily, but I love how it's morphing into 'empowering people,' because that's what we do," said Lane Mendelsohn, President.

Vantagepoint AI's products, services, and corporate culture along with its dedication to corporate philanthropy have brought international attention to this small, family-owned business in the Tampa Bay region.

"This year, the need so was so much greater in our community as we still are experiencing the ripples of the pandemic. It was such a joy for the entire organization to be able to step up, collect the supplies, and transport them to an organization that is helping people every day," Mendelsohn said.

Vantagepoint AI proudly and continuously donates a percentage of sales to benefit local community organizations, hospitals, and non-profits to help people who need it most (over $754,771.63 to date).

