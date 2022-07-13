Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Direxion Shares ETF Trust (DUST, JDST, JNUG, NUGT) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Direxion Shares ETF Trust ("Direxion" or the "Trust") (NYSE: DUST) (NYSE: JDST) (NYSE: JNUG) (NYSE: NUGT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that actively managed exchange-traded funds ("ETFs" or "Funds") from December 1, 2016 through November 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jnug.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that it: (1) employed devices, schemes and artifices to deceive the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members; (2) made untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state material facts in order to make the purchasers believe the statement; or (3) artificially controlled, traded and maintained the market price of the Funds; and (4) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Funds at artificially inflated or deflated prices and suffered loss and damages; (5) such fraud and deceit caused loss and damage to plaintiff and other class members.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jnug or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Direxion you have until August 15, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

