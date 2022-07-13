DeepIntent Adds More Leading Data Providers to its Audience Marketplace, Simplifying Pharma Campaign Planning and Optimization

Over two dozen pharma brands and agencies have embraced the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with hundreds of ready-to-activate custom segments

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepIntent , the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence better patient health and business outcomes, today announced the addition of audience segments from Redi-Data, MedFuse, HealthWise Data, Prognos Health, and TV viewership data from LG Ads Solutions to the DeepIntent Audience Marketplace .

These segments are directly integrated into DeepIntent's demand side platform for immediate activation, with the ability to optimize campaigns in real-time toward audience quality and script performance using DeepIntent Outcomes™. Launched in September 2021, Audience Marketplace remains the industry's first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments powered by a variety of medical and pharmacy claims, lab, genomic, contextual, and wellness data providers.

In total, DeepIntent now offers hundreds of patients and HCP segments from leading digital health data providers and publishers, including HealthLink Dimensions, Fluent, Doc Delta, and ShareThis. Additionally, over two dozen leading pharmaceutical brands and advertising agencies have made use of custom or ready-to-activate segments available on the marketplace to simplify their campaign planning and tap into Outcomes to optimize their third-party segments.

"Audience Marketplace meets an important need to have unique healthcare audience segments included in a healthcare-focused DSP with the ability to optimize towards pharma-specific KPIs, such as Audience Quality, all within a single platform," said Jen Werther, chief strategy officer at DeepIntent. "Many of our customers already use audience segments from our new partners, and their direct integration will make it much easier to execute, measure, and optimize campaigns."

Audience Marketplace users benefit from greater convenience, faster time-to-activation, and improved data integrity and reporting compared with conventional methods, which require the use of costly and time-consuming third-party platforms. Segments within the Audience Marketplace are also matched with DeepIntent's industry-leading identity graph to prepare advertisers for the cookieless future, and provide daily physician-level data (PLD) reporting for healthcare provider audiences.

"Using integrated health data and Prognos Clinical Truths™ to ensure relevancy, healthcare marketers can rest easy knowing their messages are reaching the right physicians at the right time. Our partnership with DeepIntent makes the process of onboarding and activating HCP segments from Prognos seamless, and segments can further be optimized toward script performance in real-time when leveraging the advanced machine learning capabilities of DeepIntent Outcomes," said Matt Apprendi, vice president of marketing and media solutions at Prognos Health.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

