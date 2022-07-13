UPGRADED B747-400 FULL FLIGHT SIMULATOR ARRIVES TO PAN AM's NEW FACILITIES THIS SUMMER

MIAMI , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Am Flight Academy announced the acquisition of its second, Level D, Boeing 747-400, Full Flight simulator. This new simulator is being relocated from Thailand and is expected to arrive at the Port of Miami in late July. The simulator will be installed at the new Pan Am Flight Academy training Center located at the Axis Park complex in Hialeah, FL.

This B747-400 simulator is equipped with the GE CF6-80c2-B1F engine model, EGPWS, FANS and TCAS II / 7.1. The visuals will be upgraded to the RSI EPIC Visual System. The B747-400 FFS will be updated and qualified to meet FAA CFR Part 60 Level D Technical Standards including FSTD Directive 2 Training on this simulator is expected to begin in Q1, 2023.

"The addition of this simulator is a continuation of the investment we are making to meet the rise in training demand seen in our industry," said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "At Pan Am, we are committed to offering variety and flexibility as well as quality and technology to our customers."

This simulator will complement the existing Boeing 747-400 Level D simulator currently in service at Pan Am Flight Academy's training center in Miami, FL.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in commercial aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types, and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida, still the base of operations.

