DCS to Support Army Development Command Chemical Biological Center under New Contract Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the award of a 10-year Scientific, Technical, Engineering and Program Support Services (STEPSS) contract. STEPSS is a multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract with a $869M shared ceiling to support the United States Army Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and other Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive (CBRNE) defense agencies.

"DCS is excited for the opportunity to expand our support to DEVCOM CBC and CBRNE agencies," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We look forward to building on our technical expertise and delivering technologies to the U.S. Army and the Warfighter."

Under STEPSS, DCS will compete for task orders to provide technical support for research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, acquisition (product development, fielding and support) and chemical and biological demilitarization operations. DCS currently supports DEVCOM CBC in the areas of bioinformatics, decontamination science, and NBC battlefield integration. The STEPSS contract will allow DCS to expand its customer base and footprint.

DEVCOM CBC is the primary Department of Defense technical organization for non-medical chemical and biological defense providing innovative CBRNE defense capabilities to enable the Joint Warfighters' dominance on the battlefield and interagency defense of the homeland. CBC possesses an unrivaled chemical biological research and development infrastructure with scientists, engineers, technicians and specialists located at four different sites in the United States: Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD; Pine Bluff, AR; Rock Island, IL; and Dugway Proving Ground, UT.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

