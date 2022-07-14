Hornitos® Tequila and Street Artist, MADSTEEZ, Reimagine the Agave Fields of Mexico with an Immersive New York City Exhibit to Celebrate National Tequila Day

Tequila fans are invited to the brand's "Visions of Agave" art experience celebrating the roots of tequila, with the chance to win a trip to Mexico

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Tequila Day, Hornitos® Tequila has teamed up with street artist and muralist, MADSTEEZ, to transport the agave fields of Mexico to New York City in a tequila-themed immersive art experience titled "Visions of Agave".

Inspired by his time spent in Jalisco, MADSTEEZ – a disrupter in the art world – collaborated with Hornitos to create "Visions of Agave" as a way of capturing the bold vibrancy and rich heritage of the Tequila region in Mexico. Designed in his own unique vision, Madsteez looked to encapsulate the magical essence of the agave fields and circulate an attainable, unforgettable exhibit for those unable to visit in person.

"Walking into the vibrant agave fields at both sunrise and sunset, I was immediately inspired by the Jimadores and their craft of harvesting the agave plants -- an artform that has been passed down over many generations," said MADSTEEZ. "With "Visions of Agave," I wanted to recreate this beautiful scene in my own image and color palette and allow others to be able to "see" the landscape and experience the agave fields firsthand while still in the heart of Manhattan."

For one day only on Thursday, July 21, consumers are invited to visit Studio 525 in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood where they will be visually transported to Tequila, Mexico. Guests in attendance will learn about the people and elements that must all work in harmony to create the spirit that bears the name of its region. Tequila fans will also have the opportunity to taste test custom cocktails and enter onsite for the chance to win a trip to Mexico to experience the agave fields and birthplace of Hornitos firsthand.1 To attend, RSVP to the invitation-only event HERE. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Fans 21 years of age or older that live outside of the New York area can also enter digitally for the chance to win a trip to Mexico.2 Both onsite and nationwide winners will receive a three-day, two-night trip for them and one guest (must be 21 years or older) to Tequila, Mexico where they will experience a private tour of the agave fields. National online sweeps to open on Thursday, July 14 and close on National Tequila Day, Sunday, July 24. Winners to be selected and announced the week of July 25. To enter and see full rules and regulations, please visit the entry page and enter the keyword TEQUILADAY for your chance to win.

"As a pioneering brand in the tequila space, we're celebrating the holiday by paying homage to the place where it all begins," said Jessica Hochberg, Global Brand Director of Hornitos. "Hornitos was founded with a boundary-pushing spirit that drives our commitment to the craft of tequila and our mission of championing others who go beyond the limits in their own industries. MADSTEEZ's passion and vision makes him the perfect fit to bring this celebration of tequila and creativity to life."

About MADSTEEZ

Born blind in his left eye and given three first names, artist Mark Paul Deren, (aka MADSTEEZ) is a human color wheel spinning on overdrive. Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, his doodles and larger-than-life pop-soaked paintings, portraits and multi-layered, massive-scale murals have granted him worldwide appreciation by transforming blank canvases into a voyage of acidic cosmic explosions.

MADSTEEZ's eclectic personality breaths through each colorful piece he masters. He is known for his vivid, large-scale, multi-layered paintings, where strange and familiar figures are integrated into abstract landscapes.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila as well as the recently launched Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer – which comes in Lime, Mango and now Pineapple – ready-to-serve Hornitos® Ranch Water and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime, Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of 50 US/DC to enter. Sweepstakes Start Date: 7/21/22 @12:00PM EST. Sweepstakes End Date: 7/24/22 @11:59PM EST. Sweepstakes Draw Date: 7/25/22. Limit (1) one entry per person per day. One winner will be selected the prize winners will receive a Hornitos Distillery experience, ARV: $4,330. Each Prize winner will receive a 3 day, 2 night trip for winner and one (1) guest (each of whom must be 21 years of age or older) to Tequila, Mexico. Trip includes round-trip coach class airfare for each winner and guest from the major commercial airport nearest the winner's residence to Guadalajara, Mexico, one (1) double-occupancy hotel room for 2 nights, including ground transportation between airport and hotel and distillery tour, two (2) distillery tour tickets, and $250 (for winner only). To enter (1) visit www.BeamSweeps.com and (2) submit registration form including the Keyword VISIONSOFAGAVE. All entries must be submitted by 7/24/22 @11:59PM EST. See Official Rules at www.BeamSweeps.com. To view our Privacy Policy, visit https://www.beamsuntory.com/en/privacy-policy. Void where prohibited.

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of 50 US/DC to enter. Sweepstakes Start Date: 7/14/22 @12:00PM EST. Sweepstakes End Date: 7/24/22 @11:59PM EST. Sweepstakes Draw Date: 7/25/22. Limit (1) one entry per person per day. One winner will be selected the prize winners will receive a Hornitos Distillery experience, ARV: $4,330. Each Prize winner will receive a 3 day, 2 night trip for winner and one (1) guest (each of whom must be 21 years of age or older) to Tequila, Mexico. Trip includes round-trip coach class airfare for each winner and guest from the major commercial airport nearest the winner's residence to Guadalajara, Mexico, one (1) double-occupancy hotel room for 2 nights, including ground transportation between airport and hotel and distillery tour, two (2) distillery tour tickets, and $250 (for winner only). To enter (1) visit www.BeamSweeps.com and (2) submit registration form including the Keyword TEQUILADAY. All entries must be submitted by 7/24/22 @11:59PM EST. See Official Rules at www.BeamSweeps.com. To view our Privacy Policy, visit https://www.beamsuntory.com/en/privacy-policy. Void where prohibited.

Drink Responsibly. Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2022 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

