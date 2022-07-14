Nuance Named a 2022 Best Company to Sell For

Receives top accolades by Selling Power for third year in a row

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. announced today it was named one of Selling Power magazine's "50 Best Companies to Sell For." This is the third consecutive year Nuance has received this distinction. Selling Power evaluates companies worldwide on sales culture and the sales organization, with a focus on excellence in compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, and enablement strategies, as well as diversity and inclusion.

"We have an elite sales force that is fiercely committed to delivering state-of-the-art conversational AI and ambient intelligence solutions that drive real-world outcomes for our customers and partners around the world," said Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer, Nuance. "Empowering our sales force and investing in their ongoing success – whether through training, mentorship, competitive incentives, or new tools, resources, and streamlined processes – is a top priority."

Nuance is committed to supporting its employees by offering competitive benefits and programs, professional development and education opportunities, as well as employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, and paid volunteer time off. The company takes great pride in the selling culture and in taking care of employees to provide an optimal work and selling experience.

"As companies are facing economic headwinds sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power.

Nuance is honored to again be recognized by Selling Power as a "Best Company to Sell For." This distinction is the latest in a growing collection of employer choice awards Nuance has recently received, including the Montreal's Top Employers for 2022 list, Forbes America's Best Workplaces for 2022 list, the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list, a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the HRC Foundation, the 2022 #1 Best Place to Work in Boston by Built In Boston, a 2021 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe, Seramount's 2021 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads, Best Places to Work for Moms, Best Places to Work for Dads, and Best Places for Parents Working Remotely .

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities offered, visit nuance.com/about-us/careers.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

Media Contact

Nuance Communications

Nancy Scott

Tel: 781-565-4130

Nancy.Scott@nuance.com

Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.