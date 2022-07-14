TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PARALLEL ENT & ALLERGY PARTNERS

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced the launch of Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners ("Parallel"), a physician-centric management services organization for ear, nose, and throat ("ENT") and allergy practices. Parallel and its partners share a commitment to the highest quality patient care, sustainable growth, and a culture of respect.

In March of 2022, Parallel completed a strategic partnership with ENT & Allergy of Delaware ("ENTAD"). Founded in 2010, ENTAD is a leading ENT and allergy services provider with a preeminent team of 15 physicians, 12 audiologists, and over 140 support staff. ENTAD will continue to operate under its brand. "At ENTAD, we are proud of our reputation for the highest quality clinical care and culture of collaboration, trust, and respect," said Dr. Kieran Connolly, MD, a founder of ENTAD. "In Parallel and Trinity Hunt, we have found like-minded partners with the right experience and track record to accelerate ENTAD's growth while preserving our clinical independence and core values."

Parallel will provide scalable support services to ENTAD and future partner practices to promote long-term growth and allow providers to focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. Glenn Noble, a seasoned healthcare services executive with extensive operational and strategic experience, has joined Parallel as CEO. "I am excited to be working in tandem with ENTAD and Trinity Hunt to develop Parallel into a culture-focused, best-in-class leader in the ENT & Allergy space. Parallel has a clear strategic vision dedicated to simplifying the complex healthcare environment and improving the experiences of our ENT & Allergy practice partners, patients and employees," said Glenn Noble.

Backing Parallel is Trinity Hunt Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep experience in healthcare services. "We look forward to supporting Parallel in its growth initiatives, including additional affiliations with like-minded practices, as it scales to become a market-leading player in the ENT & Allergy space," said John Oakes, Principal at Trinity Hunt.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Stevens & Lee served as legal advisor to ENTAD. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt. Terms were not disclosed.

About Parallel



Parallel ENT & Allergy Partners is a physician-centric management support organization for ENT and Allergy practices. Parallel shares a commitment to the highest quality patient care, sustainable growth, and a culture of respect. Working in parallel with its partner practices, the management services organization provides scalable support services to promote long-term growth while preserving clinical autonomy for its physicians.

Parallel brings together the best people, processes, and technology—and the highest standards of care—to pave the way for the long-term success of practices, physicians, and patients.

For more information, please visit https://parallelenta.com

About Trinity Hunt Partners



Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm with over $1.2 billion of assets under management focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. The firm has been consistently named a Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm by Inc. Magazine. In 2022, Trinity Hunt ranked No. 13 among 517 PE firms on the inaugural HEC-Dow Jones Best Performing Small-Cap Private Equity Firms ranking.

For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com.

