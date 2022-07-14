TRIUMPH to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on August 3, 2022

BERWYN, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on August 3, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What: TRIUMPH First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Where: http://www.triumphgroup.com How: Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary

audio software. Archive: For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call

and will remain available for 90 days.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

