Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Annuity Pros, LLC

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, one of Atlanta's largest financial advisory practices, has announced it has acquired Annuity Pros, LLC. The acquisition of the Gulf Breeze, FL based financial services firm marks Ty J. Young's 22nd acquisition in the past four years as part of its rapid nationwide expansion.

"It's our honor to have the opportunity to serve the clients of Annuity Pros, LLC," says CEO Ty Young. "The clients and management of Annuity Pros, LLC have the mindset, priorities, and goals that match those of Ty J. Young Wealth Management. It's a good fit."

Founded by financial industry veteran Warren R. Thompson in 2008, Annuity Pros, LLC specializes in providing retirement planning and fixed annuities to its clients across Florida with a focus on simplified retirement strategies that deliver a reasonable rate of return with safety of principal.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management