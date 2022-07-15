LONGi rises to 168th on 2022 Fortune China 500 list

XI'AN, China, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2022 Fortune China 500 list released on July 12, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) ranked 168th, up 42 places from the 2021 ranking. LONGi has been in the Fortune China 500 list for six consecutive years, rising significantly from 495th to 168th position since its first inclusion in 2017.

The Fortune China 500 list takes into account the performance and achievements of the largest Chinese listed companies in the world over the past year. The authoritative list garners considerable domestic and international interest.

LONGi has maintained stable operations and achieved significant global shipments of products throughout 2021. According to its annual report, LONGi's operating revenue reached CNY 80.932 billion in 2021, and it continues to lead the PV industry. LONGi sees enormous potential in global energy transition and opportunities in the quest of carbon neutrality worldwide, and has set itself the goal of achieving operating revenue of more than CNY 100 billion in 2022.

As a crucial component of a globalization and localization plan implementation, LONGi has achieved a leading position in market share for Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, with product sales attaining overall leadership status globally in 2021. The company has now established manufacturing facilities and sales networks in more than 150 countries and regions worldwide, employing 49,967 full-time corporate staff, with 9,827 employees outside the Chinese mainland, accounting for 7.59% of the overall total.

Moving forward, LONGi will continue to enhance its global marketing brand strategy, taking consumer value creation as its foundation. The company will drive technological innovation with ambitious goals and continuously work toward the reduction of product cost and improvement in efficiency and quality, offering continued support f0r high-intensity R&D investment and delivery of high-value results to global customers.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

