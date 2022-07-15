SCA updates MTN program and publishes prospectus

SUNDSVALL, Sweden, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on May 8, 2018 established a Medium Term Note program (MTN) with a loan framework amounting to SEK 8 billion. Up to and including July 15, 2022 SCA has issued SEK 6.2 billion under the MTN program, of which SEK 4 billion is outstanding.

In relation to the MTN program, SCA on May 8, 2018 prepared and published a base prospectus, which will be updated annually. For this reason, SCA has updated the base prospectus which today, July 15, 2022, has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). The updated base prospectus will be available via the web sites of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (www.fi.se) and SCA (www.sca.com). Hard copies may be obtained at SCAs headoffice in Sundsvall.

Anders Edholm, Svp Sustainability and Communications, +46 60 19 32 12, anders.edholm@sca.com

Andreas Ewertz, CFO, +46 60 19 31 97, andreas.ewertz@sca.com

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2021 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8 bn . SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden .



