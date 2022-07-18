Illumina Announces Inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum with a Conversation with Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Global conference to focus on advancing the transformative impacts of genomic health

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that former President of the United States Barack Obama will participate in a moderated Q&A conversation at the inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, the company's global event focused on advancing genomics-driven health. The Forum will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1, with virtual sessions to be held on October 4.

President Obama will participate in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility and smarter healthcare to improve the human condition.

"We are delighted to host President Obama. Few presidents have fought for equitable, accessible, and affordable healthcare as persistently and passionately as Barack Obama," said Kathryne Reeves, Chief Marketing Officer of Illumina. "The era of genomics is now and I cannot think of a more appropriate and timely keynote speaker for the inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum, as we continue advocating for expanded access to the life-saving potential of genomics."

At Illumina, innovation is in our DNA. Our vision is to provide access to genomic medicine for every patient in need and the Illumina Genomics Forum will convene global leaders from across the genomics and healthcare ecosystems to discuss the collaborations and actions needed to make genomic health a more inclusive, accessible standard of care. It will also showcase advances in genomic technologies that are positively impacting the world by powering better predictive care, diagnoses, and the development of new therapeutics. Key themes and discussion topics for the Illumina Genomics Forum include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics every day.

The advances whole genomic sequencing is making against cancer, genetic, and infectious disease.

The role of genomics in supporting healthcare's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience and improve provider satisfaction.

Additional speakers and details about the event agenda will be released in the coming weeks. We invite you to learn more and register at https://www.illuminagenomicsforum.com.

