RYNO Strategic Solutions and Just Share Media Announce New Strategic Partnership

PHOENIX, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RYNO Strategic Solutions, the leading digital marketing agency for the home services industry, announces a new partnership with Just Share Media.

RYNO Strategic Solutions New Partnership with Just Share Media (PRNewswire)

RYNO Strategic Solutions and Just Share Media are both passionate about helping roofing contractors grow and get to the next level. With the partnership, RYNO can recommend an incredible, yet affordable video production platform from a trusted organization.

"We know that video is a compelling and powerful way to reach new customers and to help convert prospects. But producing new, timely, and professional videos has historically been very costly. RYNO is excited to partner with Just Share Media to elevate the sales and promotion experience in the roofing industry, like we have done the past 14 years in digital marketing for HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical," said RYNO CEO Chris Yano. "The team at Just Share Media is well known and well respected in the roofing industry. They know how to make amazing, professional videos for recruiting or promotion that allow the contractor to customize the creative with their own logo and branding. We believe this could be a game-changer for roofing contractors who are ready to elevate the customer experience, whether that's on the website, social media, e-mail, or during a sales presentation."

Just Share Media was founded in 2020 with deep roots in the roofing space. Founder Allen Mick, is a third-generation roofer, has worked in the industry for years. Founder Rayn Landis, has been creating high quality videos for over 15 years and says, "High quality marketing content, generally in the form of professionally filmed and edited videos, is what many roofing companies are lacking. Partnering with a leader in the digital marketing space for home services will help connect us to more contractors to deliver amazing services and solutions for the roofing industry."

About RYNO Strategic Solutions

RYNO Strategic Solutions, LLC is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in the home services industry, RYNO offers SEO, PPC Ad Management, Social Media Marketing, TRAXION Coaching & Training, Web Design, and RYNOtrax Call Listening & Reporting as part of a full-service strategy to help their clients grow their businesses. Through RYNO's proprietary RYNOtrax dashboard, clients are able to view the exact leads that RYNO brings in each month to remove the guesswork from what their investment is yielding. To learn more, please visit rynoss.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RYNO Strategic Solutions