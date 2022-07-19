Thorne HealthTech Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Aug. 09, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com. A replay will be available on the same website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 713206.

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

