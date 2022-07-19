Witness the Rise of the Power of Innovation, Final of the Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition 2022 to Be Staged at the End of this July

BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch, the Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition 2022 has attracted 500+ projects from over 20 countries to sign up. The final will be staged at China National Convention Center in Beijing on July 29.

The Global Digital Economy Conference (hereinafter referred to as GDEC) 2022 is hosted by Peoples Government of Beijing Municipality, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Association for Science and Technology. As an important part of the GDEC 2022, the GDEIC is jointly organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Chaoyang District Peoples Government of Beijing Municipality and Asia Data Group. With the theme of "Scientific and Technological Innovation Empowers Industry – A New Pattern of Digital Economy", the competition consists of five sub competitions as well as exhibitions, industry matchmaking and cloud competitions to create a high-quality innovation competition that integrates online and offline. 11 high-quality projects stood out and won the admission ticket to the final after five fierce sub competitions. At that time, guests from governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes and finance and end-users will gather to witness the wonderful moment when the dream of innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital economy blossoms.

Gathering global high-quality innovation resources

As a China-based competition with a global outlook, this GDEIC, adhering to the concept of openness and collaboration, recruits roadshow projects from 20+ countries around the world. The selection criteria for projects will center on the hot issues, key points and difficulties in the development of the global digital economy. Innovation projects that are leading and promising in the field of digital economy will be cherry-picked from key industries such as the new-generation of information technology, digital healthcare, digital culture and sports, digital low carbon, digital consumption, and digital manufacturing as well as more than 20 sub-sectors, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, network security and digital environmental protection.

The five sub competitions has attracted more than 500 projects worldwide so as to bring together high-quality innovation resources and provide an important platform for global makers to display and communicate. In the end, 11 outstanding projects were shortlisted for the final. They are Yuntu WiseVision, Guodian Gaoke, Ilodo (Beijing) Sports Technology Co., Ltd., Nanhuai, Shenzhen Meikyo Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., German OLI Ecoystem, SHINEtoilets, Fubao Robot, E3A Healthcare Pte Ltd, PIXMOVING INC and Changhui Auto Steering System (Huangshan) Co., Ltd.

Accelerating the landing and transformation for projects

The final will invite executives from more than 100 leading investment institutions around the world, such as IDG Capital, Sequoia Capital, SBCVC, ASBV and GSR Ventures as investment mentors to provide more opportunities for excellent projects to interact with capital. Besides, experts, scholars and elites in digital economy will be invited to participate in the competition, all to build a benchmark event for digital economy entrepreneurship.

In order to help participants better present their projects, cloud exhibitions, web conferencing, livestreaming videos and metaverse venues will be adopted, together with interaction on the same screen, to realize superior display, communication and docking that break the limits of time and space. Furthermore, digital special effects are used offline for the diversified display of project information to build a metaverse scene where infinite creativity is enabled via technology.

According to the GDEIC's Organizing Committee, in addition to the competition among 11 projects during the final, 20 companies will be invited for roadshows, exhibitions and docking on the spot to facilitate the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. Moreover, the introduction and promotion of landing policies for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and industry docking and exchanges will be set, with government leaders, representatives of innovative enterprises and incubators, heads of industrial parks and leading companies in the industry invited to get involved in the on-site docking, so as to build a bridge for participants to communicate with governments, industrial parks, and enterprises of different natures, and promote the follow-up development and implementation of the industry.

The final will kick off in Chaoyang District. Since it first proposed to build a digital economy demonstration zone in Beijing in September 2020, the district, combined with its own resources, guided by the cultivation of digital industrial clusters and focused on enabling the upgrading of traditional industries, has been actively cultivating future-oriented new technologies, new business formats and new models, with a leading edge in the field of digital economy formed. The final will build a communication and cooperation platform for the shortlisted high-quality projects.

Let us witness the matchup on July 29.

