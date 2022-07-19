WuXi AppTec Plans to Build a New Site in Singapore, Better Serving Global Partners and Advancing Healthcare Innovation

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, today announced a plan to build a new R&D and manufacturing site in Singapore. The company intends to invest up to S$2 billion (approximately US$1.43 billion) to construct and operationalize the site, which aims to further enable global partners to advance healthcare innovations. The investment is expected to be made in stages over the next 10 years, depending on the company's business needs.

The new site will further expand the capacity and enhance the capabilities of WuXi AppTec's integrated enabling platform and will yield state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities that provide a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to customers worldwide.

When completed, the Singapore site will serve a critical role in WuXi AppTec's global network across Asia, Europe, and North America, meeting growing demand from multinational customers and strengthening collaborations with a wide range of partners. Together, and through their unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) and CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization) business models, these facilities will provide a range of high-quality services with greater flexibility, allowing the company to better help partners worldwide advance drug discoveries and development and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients in need.

"We warmly welcome WuXi AppTec's plan," said Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). "The investment will establish Singapore as a significant node in the company's global research, development and manufacturing network. It is a testament to Singapore's position as a global biopharmaceutical hub, and will strengthen our attractiveness to biotech innovators and start-ups."

"We are excited to establish this important presence for WuXi AppTec in Singapore and continue to contribute to the region's dynamic life sciences ecosystem," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "This investment will further enhance our capacity and capabilities so we can better support our collaborative partners globally and realize our shared vision that every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated."

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,800 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

