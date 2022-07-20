IGT Reinforces Industry Leadership with Lottery Supplier of the Year Win at 2022 SBC Awards North America

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it reinforced its global lottery industry leadership by being named Lottery Supplier of the Year at the 2022 SBC Awards North America last week in New York.

"As the leader in global lottery for more than 40 years, winning 'Lottery Supplier of the Year' is a testament to IGT's pioneering values and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that drive sales growth for our customers while maximizing contributions to good causes," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "Our employees remain dedicated to furthering innovation at IGT as more lotteries are seeking iLottery solutions to enhance gameplay options and deliver the most engaging content to their players."

IGT is the trusted partner to the world's most successful lotteries and powers the fastest growing ilottery sales in the U.S. In 2021, IGT debuted its iLottery Showcase portal to support current and prospective customers with features such as eInstants, game assets, and case studies in one convenient, secure website. IGT also delivers a seamless omnichannel experience with its standardized APIs and native integration with retail central systems that enable lotteries to offer the same games they sell at retail in a digital format.

The 2022 SBC Awards North America was held in conjunction with the 2022 SBC Summit North America and recognized the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all the major digital and sports betting disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

