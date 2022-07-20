SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 in second-quarter 2022 compared to $0.93 in second-quarter 2021.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

























Revenues

$481,670

$475,651

1 %

$1,063,113

$931,337

14 % Net income

111,276

133,778

(17) %

301,584

263,248

15 % Diluted earnings per share

$0.81

$0.93

(13) %

$2.17

$1.82

19 %

"Our second-quarter financial results reflect our business' resilience as we navigate the state of the capital markets, inflation's continued impact, and change. While we expect these challenges to continue, we remain steadfast in our conviction that our company is moving in the right direction," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We've made progress as a business in three strategic areas of focus: growth, talent, and culture. Our expertise in asset management, technology, and operations is the foundation for driving short- and long-term revenue growth. We are seizing opportunities globally to provide existing and new solutions to our markets, enhance our talent, and reignite our culture. We will continue to diligently assess and allocate our investments in order to push our company forward in these areas, further position us for growth, and deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

















(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2022

2021

%

2022

2021

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$124,184

$123,676

— %

$337,732

$241,284

40 % Expenses

121,060

117,654

3 %

243,015

228,378

6 % Operating Profit

3,124

6,022

(48) %

94,717

12,906

NM Operating Margin

3 %

5 %





28 %

5 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

113,194

119,396

(5) %

232,424

232,690

— % Expenses

63,375

59,133

7 %

127,895

114,160

12 % Operating Profit

49,819

60,263

(17) %

104,529

118,530

(12) % Operating Margin

44 %

50 %





45 %

51 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

83,483

85,699

(3) %

170,322

170,198

— % Expenses

43,925

41,895

5 %

89,283

81,053

10 % Operating Profit

39,558

43,804

(10) %

81,039

89,145

(9) % Operating Margin

47 %

51 %





48 %

52 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

155,926

142,808

9 %

312,827

279,227

12 % Expenses

100,807

84,995

19 %

199,644

168,015

19 % Operating Profit

55,119

57,813

(5) %

113,183

111,212

2 % Operating Margin

35 %

40 %





36 %

40 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

4,883

4,072

20 %

9,808

7,938

24 % Expenses

12,844

13,631

(6) %

24,794

27,035

(8) % Operating Loss

(7,961)

(9,559)

NM

(14,986)

(19,097)

NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$481,670

$475,651

1 %

$1,063,113

$931,337

14 % Expenses

342,011

317,308

8 %

684,631

618,641

11 % Corporate Overhead Expenses

23,799

22,322

7 %

47,823

43,838

9 % Income from Operations

$115,860

$136,021

(15) %

$330,659

$268,858

23 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP) clients. Additional revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus during the fourth-quarter 2021 also contributed to the increase.

Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees were flat. Revenues from Assets under management decreased due to the significant decline in market conditions during the second quarter and client shifts into lower fee investment products. This decline was offset by increased revenues from assets under administration.

Our average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $21.1 billion , or 11%, to $177.1 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $198.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

Our average assets under administration increased $39.3 billion , or 5%, to $897.5 billion in the second-quarter 2022, as compared to $858.2 billion during the second-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2022 were $7.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $5.6 million when contract values are completely realized.

Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2022 were $934.0 thousand .

The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased personnel costs due to business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. The increase was partially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues.

In June, we initiated an enhanced voluntary separation program to long-tenured employees as part of our commitment to professional development and expanded responsibilities for current and new talent by increasing advancement opportunities. We expect this program to be finalized in July 2022 . The program's total cost is currently estimated to be between $54.0 million and $58.0 million , which will be recorded as part of third-quarter 2022 results.

Earnings from LSV decreased to $29.8 million in the second-quarter 2022 as compared to $35.1 million in the second-quarter 2021 due to negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses.

We capitalized $6.1 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $11.8 million in second-quarter 2022.

Our effective tax rates were 23.1% in second-quarter 2022 and 22.3% in second-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.

We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $109.3 million during the second-quarter 2022 at an average price of $55.48 per share.

Cash flow from operations was $70.2 million , or $0.51 per share, and free cash flow was $52.4 million during the second-quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 20, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4384485.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

the extent to which current market conditions will persist,

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,

whether we will diligently assess and allocate our investments,

whether we positioned for growth, and to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders, and

when our enhanced voluntary separation program will close and the amount of the cost of such program.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,

our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,

whether our investments will create growth opportunities,

whether we are positioned for sustainable growth and to take advantage of opportunities,

the margins that out businesses may generate,

the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,

the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,

the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,

how we will manage our expenses,

the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,

the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,

whether we have laid the groundwork for our future growth plans,

the degree to which we will align our talent and spending to capitalize on market opportunities for both the short and medium term,

whether our voluntary separation program will create space for internal mobility, fresh perspectives, diversity and external experience, and the degree to which this will position us for or accelerate our growth,

the degree to which we will reset our capital investments to sustain the growth we create,

the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,

whether our culture will enable us to be more nimble, while maintaining focus and attention on our clients and opportunities,

the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,

the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,

whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,

whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,

our growth prospects,

the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,

the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,

the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel, and

the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$382,594

$382,509

$776,691

$750,155 Information processing and software servicing fees

99,076

93,142

286,422

181,182

















Total revenues

481,670

475,651

1,063,113

931,337

















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

50,023

55,827

103,151

105,991 Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,407

7,471

14,954

13,213 Compensation, benefits and other personnel

157,921

141,779

318,405

279,000 Stock-based compensation

10,007

10,103

20,573

19,855 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

63,271

55,449

125,762

109,789 Data processing and computer related

32,254

27,375

62,070

53,096 Facilities, supplies and other costs

20,133

18,479

37,760

35,727 Amortization

16,508

14,723

33,395

29,075 Depreciation

8,286

8,424

16,384

16,733

















Total expenses

365,810

339,630

732,454

662,479

















Income from operations

115,860

136,021

330,659

268,858

















Net (loss) gain on investments

(2,620)

377

(3,109)

709 Interest and dividend income

1,853

878

2,701

1,823 Interest expense

(211)

(130)

(461)

(253) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

29,813

35,065

62,272

68,415

















Income before income taxes

144,695

172,211

392,062

339,552

















Income taxes

33,419

38,433

90,478

76,304

















Net income

$111,276

$133,778

$301,584

$263,248

















Basic earnings per common share

$0.82

$0.94

$2.20

$1.85

















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

136,435

142,074

137,185

142,638

















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.81

$0.93

$2.17

$1.82

















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

137,817

144,212

138,764

144,759

















Dividends declared per common share

$0.40

$0.37

$0.40

$0.37

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$771,673

$831,407 Restricted cash

351

351 Receivables from investment products

54,911

59,036 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,952 and $1,602

466,902

441,609 Securities owned

31,171

28,267 Other current assets

50,523

43,559 Total Current Assets

1,375,531

1,404,229









Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $424,048 and $409,248

178,946

178,869 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

27,629

33,614 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $572,065 and $545,307

230,497

243,446 Available for Sale and Equity Securities

121,682

129,541 Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,000

6,916 Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

46,865

107,918 Goodwill

117,405

117,232 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $24,163 and $17,716

61,669

68,782 Deferred Contract Costs

35,353

36,236 Deferred Income Taxes

2,459

2,983 Other Assets, net

30,893

24,936 Total Assets

$2,234,929

$2,354,702









Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$10,305

$10,312 Accrued liabilities

218,752

324,382 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,993

11,328 Deferred revenue

13,510

9,721 Total Current Liabilities

253,560

355,743









Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

—

40,000 Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803 Deferred Income Taxes

22,833

48,876 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

21,675

27,639 Other Long-term Liabilities

13,970

20,878 Total Liabilities

312,841

493,939









Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 135,480 and 138,449 shares issued and outstanding

1,355

1,384 Capital in excess of par value

1,272,971

1,246,608 Retained earnings

693,525

632,614 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(45,763)

(19,843) Total Shareholders' Equity

1,922,088

1,860,763 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,234,929

$2,354,702

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)





Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,



2021

2021

2021

2022

2022 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$26,264

$25,618

$26,281

$25,335

$22,277 Collective trust fund programs

7

6

6

7

7 Liquidity funds

3,654

3,988

4,724

4,225

3,666 Total assets under management

$29,925

$29,612

$31,011

$29,567

$25,950 Client assets under administration

4,412

4,675

4,481

4,449

3,923 Total assets

$34,337

$34,287

$35,492

$34,016

$29,873





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$78,053

$78,560

$81,686

$77,614

$65,783 Liquidity funds

3,550

3,477

4,317

4,610

8,292 Total Platform assets under management

$81,603

$82,037

$86,003

$82,224

$74,075 Platform-only assets (E)

13,566

13,728

14,564

14,151

12,642 Total Platform assets (E)

$95,169

$95,765

$100,567

$96,375

$86,717





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$93,010

$89,441

$91,719

$87,358

$75,506 Collective trust fund programs

5

5

5

6

5 Liquidity funds

2,516

2,599

2,118

2,150

1,654 Total assets under management

$95,531

$92,045

$93,842

$89,514

$77,165 Client assets under advisement

4,566

4,698

4,857

4,778

4,218 Total assets

$100,097

$96,743

$98,699

$94,292

$81,383





















Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

$87,012

$87,488

$92,549

$85,411

$142,035 Liquidity funds

473

568

423

284

271 Total assets under management

$87,485

$88,056

$92,972

$85,695

$142,306 Client assets under administration (A)

875,942

861,605

907,377

895,181

885,096 Total assets

$963,427

$949,661

$1,000,349

$980,876

$1,027,402





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,924

$1,964

$2,096

$2,057

$1,903 Liquidity funds

191

202

240

305

242 Total assets under management

$2,115

$2,166

$2,336

$2,362

$2,145 Client assets under administration

1,422

1,378

1,410

1,401

1,076 Total assets

$3,537

$3,544

$3,746

$3,763

$3,221





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$102,404

$97,604

$98,984

$95,962

$81,940





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$301,655

$293,187

$300,766

$288,326

$247,409 Collective trust fund programs

87,024

87,499

92,560

85,424

142,047 Liquidity funds

10,384

10,834

11,822

11,574

14,125 Total assets under management

$399,063

$391,520

$405,148

$385,324

$403,581 Client assets under advisement

5,988

6,076

6,267

6,179

5,294 Client assets under administration (D)

880,354

866,280

911,858

899,630

889,019 Platform-only assets

13,566

13,728

14,564

14,151

12,642 Total assets

$1,298,971

$1,277,604

$1,337,837

$1,305,284

$1,310,536

(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $80.7 billion of assets that are at fee

levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2022). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.9 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance

only (as of June 30, 2022). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.4 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30,

2022. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of

June 30, 2022) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment

Advisors segment.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)





2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2021

2021

2021

2022

2022 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$26,056

$26,232

$25,999

$25,637

$23,713 Collective trust fund programs

7

6

6

6

7 Liquidity funds

3,833

3,916

4,452

4,403

3,795 Total assets under management

$29,896

$30,154

$30,457

$30,046

$27,515 Client assets under administration

4,405

4,476

4,607

4,500

4,163 Total assets

$34,301

$34,630

$35,064

$34,546

$31,678





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$76,840

$79,602

$80,703

$77,576

$70,436 Liquidity funds

3,370

3,403

3,644

5,151

7,070 Total Platform assets under management

$80,210

$83,005

$84,347

$82,727

$77,506 Platform-only assets (E)

13,292

13,863

14,341

13,978

13,142 Total Platform assets (E)

$93,502

$96,868

$98,688

$96,705

$90,648





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$93,458

$91,965

$90,557

$89,250

$80,971 Collective trust fund programs

68

5

5

5

5 Liquidity funds

2,681

2,742

2,391

2,223

2,097 Total assets under management

$96,207

$94,712

$92,953

$91,478

$83,073 Client assets under advisement

4,516

4,658

4,812

4,889

3,987 Total assets

$100,723

$99,370

$97,765

$96,367

$87,060





















Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

$84,553

$89,441

$90,457

$86,633

$131,435 Liquidity funds

469

532

491

432

285 Total assets under management

$85,022

$89,973

$90,948

$87,065

$131,720 Client assets under administration (A)

853,810

851,183

879,718

888,854

893,361 Total assets

$938,832

$941,156

$970,666

$975,919

$1,025,081





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,870

$1,958

$2,053

$2,025

$2,016 Liquidity funds

236

205

197

286

262 Total assets under management

$2,106

$2,163

$2,250

$2,311

$2,278 Client assets under advisement

1,406

1,423

1,423

1,397

1,165 Total assets

$3,512

$3,586

$3,673

$3,708

$3,443





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$103,583

$99,924

$97,381

$96,449

$87,818





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$301,807

$299,681

$296,693

$290,937

$264,954 Collective trust fund programs

84,628

89,452

90,468

86,644

131,447 Liquidity funds

10,589

10,798

11,175

12,495

13,509 Total assets under management

$397,024

$399,931

$398,336

$390,076

$409,910 Client assets under advisement

5,922

6,081

6,235

6,286

5,152 Client assets under administration (D)

858,215

855,659

884,325

893,354

897,524 Platform-only assets

13,292

13,863

14,341

13,978

13,142 Total assets

$1,274,453

$1,275,534

$1,303,237

$1,303,694

$1,325,728

(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2022 include

$80.7 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.1 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on

performance only during second-quarter 2022. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during

second-quarter 2022. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds

assets during second-quarter 2022 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment

Advisors segment.

